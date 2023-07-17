25 GB plan for less than €12 per month

If you are looking for an affordable mobile phone tariff in the Telekom network with a lot of data volume, you are currently in good hands. Crash tariffs only require 11.99 euros per month for an Allnet and SMS flat rate with 25 GB data volume.

Telekom network: 25 GB & Flats for €11.99 per month

For only 11.99 euros per month you get an attractive tariff deal for a short time at Crash (view offer at Crash). are included 25 GB LTE data volume as well as an Allnet and SMS flat rate in the network of Telekom. EU roaming is of course included, so you can also use the data volume on vacation. There is also no connection price, so that all costs for the term of 24 months remain within limits.

All important tariff details at a glance:

Provider: Crash tariffs network: Telekom

Allnet and SMS flat rate

25 GB LTE data volume (max. 50 MBit/s) EU roaming including basic fee per month: 11,99 Euro

Provision fee: not applicable Data automatic: no

With this tariff you basically get everything you need. The only downside is the maximum speed of 50 Mbit/s, which you can use in Telekom’s LTE network. That should be sufficient in most cases, but of course it’s not quite as fast as the 5G network in the original Telekom tariffs. However, you only pay a fraction of this with Crash and can still use the best German network. As a small bonus, VoLTE and eSIM are included.

Attention: You should definitely keep this in mind before signing up for a new mobile phone tariff:

For whom is this tariff deal worthwhile?

For everyone who doesn’t pay too much for a mobile phone contract but still wants the Telekom network with enough LTE data volume. You get an all-round carefree package in the very well developed Telekom network for less than 15 euros a month. If less data volume is sufficient for you, Crash has other tariffs on offer with a discount of more than 50 percent.

