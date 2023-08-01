25 GB plan for only €9.99 per month

With Freenet you get 25 GB of data volume including Allnet and SMS flat rate in the Telekom network for an unbeatably cheap 9.99 euros per month for a short time. We reveal all the details of the campaign and for whom the tariff bargain is worthwhile.

Telekom tariff with 25 GB for less than €10 per month

If you are looking for a cheap SIM-only mobile phone contract in the Telekom-Netz is currently should stop by Freenet. There you will get the “green LTE” Allnet and SMS flat rate for a short time 25 GB data volume for only 9.99 euros per month (View offer at Freenet). There is also a one-off connection fee of EUR 39.99. The normal price for the tariff is 36.99 euros, so you save a whopping 73 percent. But beware: the deal is only valid for a few days.

All important details of the tariff at a glance:

Provider: Freenet network: Telekom

25 GB LTE data volume (max. 25 MBit/s) Allnet and SMS flat-rate EU roaming including VoLTE, WLAN Call and eSIM possible 24-month term, 1-month notice period Basic fee per month: 9,99 Euro (EUR 36.99 from the 25th month) One-time connection price: EUR 39.99

For whom is the cheap tariff in the Telekom network worthwhile?

The campaign is worthwhile for everyone who already owns a smartphone and a cheap tariff search for it. Especially if their value is very well developed in rural areas telecom network this offer is interesting. Tariffs in the Telekom network directly from Telekom usually offer higher speeds and 5G, but are many times more expensive. When Freenet offer is a pure LTE-Tarif.

The calculation with the low price only works if you cancel at the end of the minimum contract period. You should definitely do that, because from the 25th month the basic fee increases to the expensive normal price. If you should forget that, the contract will not be extended by another year, but can be canceled monthly.

