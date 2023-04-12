After a long period of incredibly difficult access, current-generation consoles are now fairly widespread as supply catches up to demand. But does that mean console sales are improving year over year? For the UK Q1 2023, the answer to that question is practically yes.

As noted by Gamesindustry.biz, console sales will increase by 25% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022. As for how to manage, Hogwarts Legacy and Resident Evil 4 are two recognized reasons, as the former is one of the best-selling games of all time in the UK and outsold Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and Elden Ring in the UK, although both Both sold a boatload of copies.

This figure is also somewhat problematic, as not all platforms are up 25%, as the Nintendo Switch is actually down more than 25% from Q1 2022, and the Xbox Series is down 18%. The PlayStation 5 is the lifesaver this time around, with consoles in the first quarter of 2023 growing by a staggering 180% compared to the first quarter of 2022. With 65% of Resident Evil 4 copies sold on PlayStation, you can see why the sales are the way they are.

Despite the uptick in the number of consoles, physical and digital game sales were actually down 1% from the first quarter of 2022. From Pokémon Legends Arceus, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, etc., down a bit, but understandably.