25 Years Ago, Steve Jobs and the iMac G3: A Milestone Amidst Jobs’ Infamous Behavior

remembered as a genius visionary or an asshole is subjective, but there’s no denying the impact Steve Jobs had on the tech industry and Apple’s success. As the 25th anniversary of the launch of the iMac G3 approaches, journalist Steven Levy shares an unknown anecdote about the iconic photograph that accompanied his coverage for Newsweek. Levy recounts how he and photographer Moshe Brakha had to deal with ‘Bad Steve’, a term used to describe times when Jobs behaved poorly. Despite Jobs’ difficult personality, the iMac G3’s design and its Bondi Blue color became a hit. However, Jobs became furious when the print ads didn’t match the actual computer’s color, which resulted in a heated argument until his friend Lee Clow proved him wrong. Jobs’ behavior towards employees and colleagues was often demeaning, but he was also a brilliant businessman and technological visionary. Journalist Tom McNichol notes that being an asshole doesn’t necessarily equate to success. Rather, McNichol suggests that aspiring entrepreneurs should focus on their visions and avoid mistreating people. Jobs’ success was attributed to his commitment to simplicity, as Ken Segall, who worked closely with Jobs at Apple, explains. The iMac G3’s design exemplified simplicity and remains one of Apple’s most enduring products. Despite his flaws, Jobs’ impact on the industry, society, and culture cannot be denied. His products, particularly the iPhone and the iMac G3, transformed the tech industry and propelled Apple to become the most valuable company in the world. Though Jobs’ legacy includes being an asshole, it is important to recognize his contributions in revolutionizing consumer computing.

Related