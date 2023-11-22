25 years of Half-Life, the video game that made shooters what they are now

Five years ago, the Guardian wrote that “Half-Life It’s the most important shooter ever made.”. Five years later we can confidently confirm that it is, but also say that it is much more than that.

Half-Life it’s a video game, a first-person shooter, released November 19, 1998 by Valve, a then unknown software house (incredibly, that was their first title) and which has now become one of the giants of the industry. Above all thanks to Half-Life.

New update for Half-Life, 25 years later

To understand how special this game still is today, just one thing is enough: there is still so much interest around Half-Life That Valve has decided to update it again. That’s right: despite the fact that 25 years have passed since its release, and precisely on the occasion of the anniversary, Half-Life has benefited from a substantial update that introduces support for gamepads, adapting the interface to large displays (“we created it for 640×480 cathode ray tube screens, but it seems that many of you have evolved a bit since then”, the developers wrote ironically), integrates some additional content and missions and in general makes this version of Half-Life the definitive version. Which among other things can be downloaded for free from Steam right now.

Not only: Now Half-Life è Steam Deck Verified, that is, it is fully optimized for Valve’s handheld console. To confirm that Half-Life (along with its sequels and spin-offs) remains among the main reasons why people buy it, after being the reason why people created an account on Steamthe video game distribution platform set up by Valve in 2003. Because it was (and is) the only way to play it.

youtube: the documentary on 25 years of Half-Life

What Half-Life is about and why it matters

As mentioned, Half-Life It’s a first-person shooter. But it is a first-person shooter unlike any that came before itfrom various Wolfenstein, Doom, Quake e Duke Nukem: is a first-person shooter that tells a story. A great story, by the way.

Without going into too much detail and without giving spoilersthe story is that of a certain Gordon Freeman, a scientist from Black Mesa, a mysterious research center, who after an accident caused by an experiment gone wrong first finds himself having to survive an invasion of creatures from another size and then (in Half-Life 2) to be part of a resistance movement against an alien invasion who are colonizing the Earth.

Half-Life e Half-Life 2 they were the first shooters to demonstrate that these titles can and should also tell a story, which gamers are interested in following it and they become passionate, provided that the story is a good story, well told, with credible characters capable of exciting and engaging. Again: it is thanks to Half-Life se i principles of physics they ended up in the world of video games, if we may move objectsif the traces of the bullets remain when we shoot at a wall, if the initial sequence of Halo (and many others after him) is how it is instead of being a static and non-interactive movie, if the game world reacts to our presence and gives the feeling of being in a living and realistic environment.

Is it worth playing Half-Life today?

To remember all this and the fundamental impact their creation has had on the gaming industrythose at Valve have published on YouTube, again on the occasion of the 25th anniversary and decidedly surprisingly, a documentary over an hour long which tells the story of how Half-Life it was conceived, planned and created.

Filmed in 4K and viewed over a million times on the first day alonethe documentary is a unique way to go a little behind the scenes of such a significant production, get to know the women and men who made it possible, see what they are like today, insert Half-Life in its historical context and listen to the words of Gabe Newell, the histrionic co-founder of Valve. In short: definitely worth seeing.

As for “Is Half-Life still worth playing today?”, the short answer is yes but the matter is more complex. Say that Half-Life is still beautiful today would be telling a lie: graphically and also in terms of game mechanics it has aged a lot, but it couldn’t be otherwise. After all, it weighs about 0.6 GB, that is, it is about 130 times smaller than Doom Eternalreleased in 2020. And yet, it is an experience that must be had, even more so for gamers who are younger than those who are the same Half-Life has on his shoulders: it’s the only way to realize what the world of gaming was like back then, how this title changed things, the evolutionary push it was able to bring. For being there, despite never really having been there.

The same arguments apply to Half-Life 2, but with an added advantage: the game, released in 2004, extensively updated in 2022 and then again a few days ago, is still beautiful and absolutely enjoyable. And the sensations it gives, from a visual and emotional point of view, are more or less the same as then: the sense of disorientation during roundups of aliens on the streets of City 17the fun of dune buggy racing, the anxiety and sheer terror upon entering Ravenholm, when you realize you are disarmed and surrounded and you have to totally rethink your approach to the game. Everything as it was then, almost twenty years later.

Everything as then and waiting for a Half-Life 3 which has been talked about for years and which will probably never arrive, despite the hopes of millions of people around the world. At the moment, once the main series is finished, the only other way to return to Gordon Freeman’s world is Alyxwhich was released in 2020 but for which you necessarily need a virtual reality viewer. Because Valve’s drive to innovate has evidently not exhausted itself.

