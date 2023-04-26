250W Liberation!! 13700HX + 4080 MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH Gaming Notebook- Computer HKEPC Hardware

MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH Gaming Laptop

MSI 13th Generation + RTX 40 flagship model!! MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH Gaming Laptop finally debuted, upgraded Intel 13th Generation Core i7-13700HX processor, with 16 cores, 24 threads, Boost Clock up to 5GHz, with NVIDIA’s new generation GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop graphics core, supports DLSS 3 technology, even the most demanding 3A masterpieces can be easily controlled, equipped with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus dedicated MUX independent display direct connection switch, can exert the maximum power of the GPU, whether it is a game player or a content creator , this flagship model will not let you down.

As the flagship model, MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH has a very unique exterior design. The A side is made of aluminum-magnesium alloy with anti-fingerprint coating. The surface is treated with anodized metal sandblasting. Equipped with RGB Dragon Soul LOGO, it is highly recognizable and can be seen as MSI’s top gaming laptop at a glance.

▲ Red and gold lines for embellishment ▲ MSI RGB lighting effect Dragon Soul LOGO



▲ There is an ARGB ambient lighting effect at the hand rest position▲ WASD uses black transparent keycaps

In addition, MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH adds ARGB ambient light effect under the position of the hand rest on the D side. The current generation light bar adds a coarse-grained texture to project the light effect on the desktop, making the overall appearance more futuristic. The WASD keyboard of the ARGB keyboard The black keycaps are used, and the top, bottom, left, and right are added with a pattern similar to a dancing machine, which is quite attractive.

MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH adopts a narrow screen frame design, the overall size is 380mm x 298mm, the thickness of the body is controlled at 23mm, and the weight is 3.1kg. It is mainly used for Desktop Replacement purposes, and occasionally takes it out of the street to play at a friend’s house, The models that participate in Lan Party activities are usually used at home. In fact, for the housing environment in Hong Kong, many gamers switch to e-sports notebooks because traditional desktops really can’t fit.

The MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH gaming laptop is equipped with a full-size PerKey RGB backlit gaming keyboard jointly developed with SteelSeries. It adopts a full-size island-style keyboard design with a complete key area and Number Pad. The key spacing is wider, and it is less likely to accidentally touch the keys next to it when typing. The key travel reaches 1.9mm, and the feedback force is sufficient, and the pressing feel is solid. Whether it is playing games or playing games, it has a very good feel. It also supports N Key Rollover anti-ghosting key technology, which can actually achieve 45 keys without conflict, so you don’t have to worry about key failure when typing commands quickly.

▲ Support for custom keyboard lighting effects in SteelSeries GG

Players can adjust the lighting effects of the keyboard and Mystic Light Bar in the new SteelSeries GG tool program. It can also cooperate with games such as CS:GO, DOTA2 and Minecraft, and use the keyboard light to remind the user of HP, mana, skill cooling time and bullet remaining Counting and other states are full of fun.

17-inch QHD+ 240Hz IPS-Level display

In order to provide the best gaming effect, MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH is equipped with a 17-inch QHD+ 240Hz IPS-Level display, which is actually an AHVA type panel developed by AUO. Its operating principle and characteristics are very similar to IPS panels, and the resolution is 2560 x 1600, the screen ratio is the 16:10 ratio that has been favored in recent years. Compared with the common 16:9 ratio, the extra space on the top and bottom can not only display longer texts and web content, but also have a larger screen size in games. Wide field of view, up to 240Hz update rate, to avoid screen tearing and reduce display delay.

The color performance of the display is also excellent, and it can achieve a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, which meets the strict requirements of professional creators for wide color gamut and high color accuracy. The peak brightness reaches 500nits and supports HDR image technology, which can provide extremely deep Light and dark contrast details make every frame before your eyes richer and brighter, whether you’re watching a movie or playing a fast-moving arena shooter.

▲ Support for selecting different display modes in the True Color tool

The screen also has up to 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut coverage, which can display a richer color range. With the True Color utility program, it provides display modes suitable for different usage scenarios, whether it is gaming, watching movies, video creation or document processing. Can handle perfectly.

2.5Gbps LAN + Wi-Fi 6E + Thunderbolt 4

Equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 Type-C high-speed interface, it can provide up to 40Gbps data transmission speed, and can be connected to high-speed devices such as external graphics cards, SSDs, 4K displays, etc., and supports 5-20V USB-C Easy Charge technology, which can be connected through USB- C mobile charger and USB-C charger for charging.

In terms of wired network, a 2.5GbE Ethernet chip is used to provide a set of 2.5Gbps RJ45 connection ports. The wireless network is equipped with an Intel AX1690i Wi-Fi 6e module, which supports 802.11ax 2.4G / 5G / 6G tri-band, 2×2 160MHz Wi-Fi technology , the highest wireless connection speed can reach 2.4Gbps, and it also has Bluetooth 5.2 connection capability, which is convenient for users to connect peripheral products such as mouse, keyboard, wireless headset, etc.

Intel 13th generation Core i7-13700HX processor

In terms of hardware specifications, MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH uses Intel Core i9-13700HX processor, Intel 7 process (10nm), Raptor Lake-M micro-architecture, built-in 8 P-Core large cores, 16 E-Core small cores , a total of 24 cores, 32 threads, with 1,408KB L1, 14MB L2 and 30MB L3, built-in Intel UHD Graphics G7 graphics core, with 36 EU units.

In terms of clocks, Intel Core i7-13700HX’s P-Core base clock is 2.1GHz, Burst Clock is 5.0GHz, E-Core base clock is 1.5GHz, Burst Clock is 3.7GHz, Base Power (TDP) is 55W, The highest Turbo Power (PL2) is 157W, which is a high-performance mobile processor.

In terms of graphics core, the Intel Core i7-13700HX processor has a built-in Intel UHD Graphics G7 display core with 32 Execution Units. The GPU clock pulse is 350MHz Base Clock, 1,550MHz Burst Clock, supports Direct X 12 and OpenGL 4.5 API, and has Complete image decoding capability, supporting hardware decoding of 8K AV1, 8K VP9, ​​8K H.265 and 4K H.264.

Built-in GeForce RTX 4080 mobile graphics core

Equipped with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop graphics core, the core code is “GN21-X9”, although the name is 4080, but in fact the specifications are similar to the Deskop version RTX 4070 Ti, with 58 sets of SM stream units, with 7,424 CUDA Cores, 232 Texture Units, 76 RT Cores and 232 Tensor Cores.

In terms of GPU clock, MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH uses 150W vBIOS, Base Clock is 1,860MHz, Boost Clock is 2,280MHz, supports 192bit interface, 18Gbps 16GB GDDR6 memory, memory bandwidth up to 432GB/s.

Adding NVIDIA Advanced Optimus technology, with MUX independent display direct connection switch bypassing the built-in graphics card, and automatically sending the frame from the independent display card directly to the monitor, compared with computers without MUX independent display direct connection switch, this path It can increase the performance by 5-10% to ensure you get the best gaming experience. Users can choose to switch between high-power independent GPU mode, integrated GPU + IGP, and only use IGP. The ultimate performance is still the pursuit of battery life. can be switched.

CPU + GPU up to 250W power consumption

Even if you have the strongest hardware, if the factory does not open the Power Limit, the performance will be greatly reduced. MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH supports NVIDIA Max-Q technology, CPU and GPU share power consumption and optimize power consumption through low-level framework, dynamically adjust CPU and GPU Power Limit, maximize power consumption to achieve the best performance .

Through the MSI Center package, the shared power consumption in the Extreme Performance mode is 250W in total, the GPU TGP can be used up to 175W, and the CPU will not be lower than 75W, which is more aggressive than the 240W provided by ASUS ROG.

Thermal Test:

In order to meet the heat dissipation requirement of up to 250W, MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH specially added CoolerBoost 5 radiator, 6 heat pipes and large-area heat dissipation fins, and moved the heat dissipation fins further closer to the exhaust port to maximize the Provides an available path for hot air to escape from the computer and greatly improves overall cooling.

It can be seen that the waste heat is discharged from the four corners. The author used an infrared thermometer to take pictures of the surface temperature of the fuselage. From the infrared thermal imaging image above, it can be seen that the heat is mainly concentrated in the heat dissipation vents on the rear side. The temperature of the heat dissipation vents About 54.6°C.

The position above the front keyboard is close to the rear cooling vent, the metal surface is about 46.4°C, and the temperature difference on the keyboard surface is relatively large. The average temperature of the central part of the keyboard is 40°C, while the sides of the keyboard benefit from the front The two cooling fans below can cool down to a level below 30°C. As for the rest of the hand and the touchpad, they are only slightly higher than the room temperature, maintaining below 35°C, and the temperature control of the body surface is quite ideal.

In Extreme Performance mode, according to OCCT test results, GPU power consumption can be maintained at 175W, CPU at 75W, and the load of both can reach 250W at the same time.

PCMark 10 test:

▲ PCMark 10 comprehensive test score is 8,472

In the PCMark 10 benchmark test, the comprehensive score is 8,472 points, of which the Essentials basic test score is 11,058 points, which is a high level, and the Productivity productivity test score is 9,787. .

3DMark test

3DMark should be the most widely used 3D performance benchmark software at present. MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH equipped with GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop graphics core has ideal game performance. This test uses Fire Strike, Time Spy, Port Royal and SpeedWay, a total of 4 Benchmark scenarios to understand its gaming performance.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 Laptop belongs to the top-level mobile graphics core, and its 3DMark game scores are 38,514, 18,883, 11,984, and 4,731 in Fire Strike, Time Spy, Port Royal, and SpeedWay, respectively.

F1 2022 Game Test:

▲ 2560 x 1600 + Ultra High + RT On + DLSS 2 Performance – 92 FPS

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Game Test:

▲ 2560 x 1600 + Ultra High + RT On + DLSS Performance – 139 FPS

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Test:

▲ 2560 x 1600 + Ultra High + RT Ultra + DLSS 3 Ultra Performance – 153.23 FPS

UL Procyon test

In addition to the common PCMark and 3DMark tests, UL has also launched a benchmark test suite for Microsoft and Adobe applications – UL Procyon, which has four benchmark tests for office productivity, photo editing, video editing and AI reasoning. The first three Control the Microsoft Office series of applications, Adobe Photoshop + Lightroom Classic and Adobe Premiere Pro through scripts to conduct actual functional tests. Compared with the self-developed benchmark tools, it is closer to the actual use situation and provides very referential test results.

▲ Procyon Office Productivity Benchmark Test

In the Procyon office productivity benchmark test, Word, PowerPoint, Excel and Outlook in the Microsoft Office series were used to perform a large number of commonly used functions and commands, such as exporting PDF, loading files, inserting pictures, VLOOKUP commands, mobile mail etc. The MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH scored an overall score of 7,358 in this test, and the paperwork performance is quite smooth and crisp.

▲ Procyon photo editing benchmark

In the Procyon photo editing benchmark test, Photoshop and Lightroom Classic in the Adobe Creative Cloud series are used. The test first imports the DNG digital negative image into Adobe Lightroom Classic, and then applies various preset effects in batches, and crops, Straighten and modify. In the second part, the test applies a variety of editing and layer effects to photos in Adobe Photoshop, and records the computing time required for each item to measure the speed of the system when performing common photo editing tasks. In this test, the score was 8,084, which can meet the needs of various types of image editing and creation.

▲ Procyon Video Editing Benchmark

In the Procyon video editing benchmark test, Adobe Premiere Pro video editing software is used. The test first imports two video project files for editing, adjustment, and adding CPU-Based special effects and GPU-accelerated special effects respectively. 1080p H.264 and 4K H.265 output, with a benchmark score calculated based on the time required to output 4 clips.

MSI Raider GE78 HX 13VH has a score of 6,456 in this test, which is a very high score. If you check the details, you can see that it is much faster to output videos with GPU-accelerated special effects than models with only IGP. It is more than enough for simple video editing.

CrystalDisk Mark test:

In order to provide extremely fast disk performance, ROG STRIX SCAR 18 2023 is preloaded with a SAMSUNG PM9A1 2TB M.2 Gen4 NVMe SSD. The maximum sequential read and write of a single SSD is 7,000MB/s Read, 5,200MB/s Write, and 4K random read and write up to 1,000,000 IOPS Read, 850,000 IOPS Write.

Tested with CrystalDiskMark version 8.0.4, ROG STRIX SCAR 18 2023 sequential read and write Q8T1 speeds are 6,681.93 MB/s Read, 4,914.08 MB/s Write; sequential read and write Q1T1 speeds are 3936.39 MB/s Read, 3,358.09 MB/s Write ; 4K Q32T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 957.03 MB/s Read and 716.60 MB/s Write; 4K Q1T1 random multitasking read and write speeds are 78.71 MB/s Read and 241.88 MB/s Write.

Battery life test:

In the PC Mark 10 battery life test, the power mode is set to Super Battery mode, the GPU is set to Integrated Graphics Mode mode, the brightness of the screen is adjusted to 40% and the keyboard backlight is turned off to execute the Modern Office test scenario. Running office applications can provide The battery life of 8 hours and 4 minutes is quite acceptable for a model with a high-end GPU.

MSI RE78 HX 13VH Gaming Laptop

Price: HK$29,999

Inquiry: https://hkstore.msi.com/products/raider-ge78-hx-13vh