25W USB C charger for less than 10€? The INIU AI-620 in the test

Cheap chargers are often such a thing. You do not want a USB charger that is too cheap, because there is a very good chance that these pose a risk.

However, I stumbled across a very exciting charger. So I’m a big fan of the INIU power banks because of the great price/performance ratio. But I have now stumbled across the INIU AI-620, a 25W USB C charger.

This is sold for under €10 on Amazon! I even only paid around 7€ for the offer.

WOW a 25W charger from a decent manufacturer for so little money?! Can this be something?

Let’s find out in the test!

The INIU AI-620 USB C charger with 25W in the test

The INIU AI-620 is a fairly “basic” USB C charger. This is based on the power adapter design and has exactly one USB C port on the back.

It is also made of a simple plastic. Not the best looking, but not bad in terms of stability.

The charger itself looks well built. The dimensions of 33.6 x 29.7 x 33.8 mm (only the part that looks out of the socket) are not too big for a 25W charger, quite the opposite. The charger is actually quite compact!

I was also pleasantly surprised by the weight of 53g.

Der USB C Port

The INIU AI-620 has exactly one USB C port.

USB C – 25W USB Power Delivery – 5V/3A, 9V/2,77A, 12V/2,1A

Due to the somewhat unusual output of 25W, we have somewhat crooked output values ​​such as 9V/2.77A or 12V/2.1A. However, this is of course not disruptive or problematic in practice.

INIU uses the usual USB Power Delivery standard, which is also used by Apple, Samsung, Google, etc.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the INIU AI-620 also offers PPS despite the low price.

3.3 – 5.9V at up to 3A

3.3 – 11V at up to 2.2A

PPS is especially important for the Samsung S smartphones. An S23 Ultra could charge with about 20W here. If PPS were not available, it would only charge with 14W.

Info: PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

tension stability

Thanks to USB PD and Quick Charge, the voltage stability of USB chargers is no longer so important as long as it stays within the limits. In addition, of course, a more stable voltage is a sign of better electronics.

Tension stability is acceptable. We can see that this collapses a bit as we ramp up the load. However, everything stays within the limits.

Lade time

Expected loading speed Apple iPads + Apple iPhones ++ Apple MacBooks 0 Google Pixel ++ Huawei Smartphones + OnePlus Smartphones + Realme Smartphones + Samsung Galaxy Smartphones („S“ Serie) + Windows Notebooks (Dell XPS, ASUS, etc.) —

+++ = “perfect” maximum possible loading speed to be expected

++ = very high loading speed to be expected

+ = brisk loading speed to be expected

0 = “Standard” loading speed to be expected

– = Slow loading speed to be expected

— = not compatible or only suitable to a very limited extent

In principle, the INIU AI-620 is well suited for the current Apple iPhones as well as the Google Pixel smartphones!

You can expect +- the full loading speed here. So yes, the INIU AI-620 will charge your iPhone 14 Pro faster than the significantly more expensive 20W Apple charger.

Thanks to PPS, the charger is also suitable for Samsung smartphones. Here you can expect a maximum charging speed of 20W. Not record-breakingly fast, but brisk.

The INIU AI-620 is not or only very conditionally suitable for notebooks.

efficiency

Finally, let’s look at efficiency again.

The efficiency looks solid. 83.7% to 87.6% is nothing to complain about. But that’s not super efficiency either. 80%+ is good, but other more expensive models can do more.

Here you can see what I mean. Financially, it doesn’t matter, until twice the purchase price of the Anker 511 has paid off due to the better efficiency, you’re old and grey. 1-2% doesn’t matter here.

But higher efficiency speaks for better and modern components.

Conclusion

The INIU AI-620 USB C charger is exciting, but it’s also not the best charger you can buy!

An Anker 511 Nano 3, for example, is technically a good deal better.

The efficiency of the INIU AI-620 is not terrible at 83.7% to 87.6%, but it is not particularly good either. The same applies to the tension stability, which is sufficient but not outstanding.

In short, the charger will work and passed my stress test. Thanks to USB Power Delivery and PPS, this also offers a good loading speed, whether with Samsung, Apple or Google smartphones.

Especially if you are just looking for a cheap charger, for example for any Smart Home devices or a cheap smartphone, then I think you can access it here without any worries.

However, an Anker 511 Nano 3, for example, will technically play 1-2 classes above the INIU AI-620. For more expensive smartphones or if you use it particularly hard and for a long time, I would probably spend a little more money.