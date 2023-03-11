About the joy of being able to talk to someone on the phone

I need to move some money from a checking account to an overnight deposit account in the same account. To do this, I log into online banking on my computer. The rebooking is a bit complicated, so I have to do it in three tranches. Everything works the first time, the second time too. The third time, the amount disappears from the checking account, but does not appear in the call money account at the same time, as was the case with the processes before. Beads of sweat form on my forehead.

I update the account balance, look in the banking app on my cell phone: nothing. The not entirely insignificant sum remains gone.

Rarely have I been happier about the telephone number my advisor gave me than now and I realize that my account management fees are perhaps not entirely useless. So I’m getting over my phone phobia, and right now it’s very comforting to be able to talk to a real person, even in the same city as me, with a name who can give you reassuring details from the internal banking system. The problem hasn’t been solved yet, but I’m now in good spirits that there’s just “a fart sitting across the way” and that’ll take care of itself. I would probably not see it so easily if either no one or only a chatbot could be reached on the other side.

(Markus Winninghoff)

