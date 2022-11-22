Ubisoft announced today (11/22) that the last season of “Rainbow Six: Siege” “Daylight Assault” will debut on December 6, bringing the largest update scale in history and introducing the long-awaited version of many players features, including anti-cheat updates, cross-play and cross-platform progression, a new and improved Battle Pass, a new map, a new Colombian operator, and the new Ranked Battles 2.0. Additionally, new character-themed skins for Nier: Automata and Nier: Artificial Life in collaboration with SQUARE ENIX are also available in the store.

In “Daylight Assault,” new Defender Operator Solis and her SPEC-IO electronic sensor outfit gather vital intelligence to coordinate squad strategy. Solis accurately analyzes and identifies attacker devices, including drones, explosive devices, and more. Her gloves also allow her to interact with device overlays and trigger cluster scans. Solis is a medium speed, medium health operator who carries a P90 or ITA 12L as his primary weapon and an SMG-11 as a secondary.

Daylight Assault creates a new experience for Ranked Playlists. First, a player’s rank is no longer determined by their matchmaking rating, but rather by the rank points they win or lose after each ranked match. Each rank level is now divided into five tiers, each requiring 100 rank points to advance to the next tier. Additionally, a new Emerald grade has been added between the Platinum and Diamond grades.

Since the matchmaking rating has been separated from the player’s ranking level, it will be transformed into another new value: skill. Skills are a hidden stat in all playlists that carry over from season to season. Players will no longer be limited by Squad Match matchmaking ratings and can form a squad with any of their friends. Since teammates with different skill levels can still be matched, a new algorithm has also emerged. Finally, the reward system for Ranked Battles has also been revamped: players will receive a reward for each ranked tier they reach throughout the season, and the rewards will be distributed at the end of each season.

Additionally, Year 7 Season 4 brings an exciting new update to Rainbow Six: Siege: cross-play and cross-progression. Console players can now team up with friends from other consoles via Ubisoft Connect. Players who would like to opt out of cross-play can turn off the “Cross-Play Matchmaking” feature in the options menu. Players’ progress, in-game currency and items will be shared across all platforms when logged into their Ubisoft Connect account. Additionally, their Ubisoft Connect account will receive a free Alpha Pack.

In addition to the new operator Solis, the beginning of this season also brought a brand new map “NIGHTHAVEN Laboratory”. An extension of Nighthaven’s headquarters, the map’s open seas, green cliffs, and clear skies invite players to explore its meticulous architecture and technological wonders. The interior space has many entrances and exits, allowing the player to freely plan the movement route, especially if the player is ready to take down many destructible walls. Both attackers and defenders must avoid letting their guard down too much, as they can easily outflank and lose their positions. Built for creative strategy, this R&D facility will challenge players to take advantage of unusual opportunities, such as external hatches outside the meeting room. During Daylight Assault, players will not be able to ban NIGHTHAVEN Labs to ensure players can enjoy learning and playing this new map throughout the season.

In this season, players can learn their reputation level through the “Fame Score Display”. In Daylight Assault, this feature is still in beta testing, and players will not receive any positive or negative effects from reputation tiers. Its purpose is to initiate a safe induction process, giving everyone the opportunity to adapt and adjust their gameplay and interactions.

The Battle Pass has been adjusted from a two-tier system to one with branching paths. Players can now plan their progress based on the rewards they want to earn. Regardless of which route players choose first, they will still be able to unlock all chunks and complete the battle pass.





With Daylight Assault comes a highly anticipated quality of life and balance update. Quality of life updates include removal of friendly false fires in the preparation phase, Zofia and Capitao being able to switch ammo types on their rigs without equipping the rig, updated bomb location markers, and drone speed no longer slowing down when traversing diagonally with the controllers. Finally, to rebalance the relationship between operator speed and health, all operators now move at the same speed when aiming and firing.

This season also brings a new accessibility update that extends team color customization options to operator gear and observation tools. Color preferences are reflected in the visuals of the units to help players identify which units belong to teammates and which units belong to opponents. When using the spotting tool, the color of the LED light will now match the selected team color, making it easier for players to identify whether a teammate or an opponent is using the spotting tool.

Rainbow Six: Siege is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One family consoles, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC (including the Ubisoft+ subscription service). The PC Chinese digital version is now on sale at Ubisoft Store, Steam, and Baja Mall.

