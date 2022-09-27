It has been 37 years since “Super Mario Bros.” was launched in 1985. The 2D horizontal gameplay is quite classic. There will also be a 3D-style “Mario Bros.” in the future, but many fans are looking forward to playing the classic Mario Bros. Leo game, is there still a chance to play it now? The answer is not only yes, but you can also play the “new level” 2D “Super Mario Bros.”!

June 2019 atNintendoThe launch of “Super Mario Maker 2” (“Magic 2” for short) allows players to create their own levels of “Mario Brothers” in the game and upload them to the Internet to share with the world People who own the game play it, and it has been 3 years since it is still popular.

A hardcore Twitter fan "Metroid Mike 64" made an unofficial version of "Super Mario Bros. 5" in "Magic 2", which has 8 worlds and a total of 40 Level, the level number is "0G9-XN4-FNF".

twitter oneiron powder「Metroid Mike 64」After 7 years of conception, an unofficial version of “Super Mario Bros. 5” was produced in “Magic 2”, which contains 40 levels in 8 worldsincluding 24 levels in Super Mario World style, 14 levels in Super Mario Bros. 3, and 2 levels in Super Mario Bros. 1, all in 2D style.

An iron fan on Twitter made the game “Super Mario Bros. 5”, saying that the content of the self-made levels is quite friendly and will not be as tricky as the self-made levels of other players of “Magic 2” people. (reproduced fromTwitterMetroidMike64）

He said,The content of the self-made “Super Mario Bros. 5” levels is quite friendly, and it will not be as tricky as the player-made levels of the general “Magno 2”he said that he wanted to make a 2D classic-style “Super Mario” game again, and mentioned that if 2D Mario is “your dish”, then “Super Mario Bros. 5”, a self-made game, must be very Right taste.

The article caused a lot of discussion among netizens, “It’s great, I’m looking forward to playing this.”, “It looks very interesting”, “Thank you for sharing”, “I gave up after only 10 levels, you are amazing .” Some netizens also praised after playing these levels that “plays like Nintendo’s original levels”.

How to play the self-made level designed by the master fan? You can go to “Everyone’s World” in “Mario Creator 2”,Enter “0G9-XN4-FNF”you can play his 8 worlds and 40 levels!

The gameplay is all classic Mario. I’m not trying to troll you or purposely try to kill you, I’m trying to provide you with something Nintendo should’ve done already, make a full Mario game within Super Mario Maker 2, that’s fun as heck! pic.twitter.com/EXCiPtvsPp — Metroid Mike 64 (@MetroidMike64) September 25, 2022

Real play screen↓

