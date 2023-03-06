The Japanese independent game development team YUKIUSAGI Games announced that its 2D open world action RPG “Crystal Sky Island (tentative translation, formerly known as: Crystalise)” is scheduled to start early access on the Steam platform on April 28 this year.

“Crystal Sky Island” is a 2D open world action RPG that combines exploration and custom base elements. The story tells the story of a young girl who is given the mission to become the patron saint of “Sky Island”. In order to develop the island, she went down to the vast world to further search for resources. In the game, as long as the player increases the expansion area and development level of the base (empty island), the character will become stronger. In addition to using the collected resources to expand the island, you can also build various facilities or props on the island, including birdcages, farms, vending machines, rocks, treasure boxes, etc. There are various items from natural objects to artificial objects. Facilities have special effects that can help the protagonist.

The official announced via Twitter a few days ago that “Crystal Sky Island” is scheduled to open the preemptive experience on the Steam platform on April 28. After the preemptive experience is launched, the team will release updates one after another, bringing new adventure stages and additional elements for players to experience. Explore the experience.

The new PC work “Crystal Sky Island” is scheduled to start early access on the Steam platform on April 28. According to the Steam page, this game is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter of this year.

