Rockstar was attacked by hackers in the last month, so the game screen and code of the “GTA6” development stage were leaked, and later Rockstar also arrested a 17-year-old hacker after calling the police, but it seems that it is not only the case!

In the days following the GTA6 leak, 2K Games Twitter It also issued a statement that the studio discovered that an unauthorized third party had hacked into the database. The attack allowed the hackers to obtain 2K Games user data and send an email with a viral link to the users.

2K Games said: Anyone who clicks on these viral links should immediately reset the password stored in their web browser and enable two-factor authentication on important websites. In addition, 2K will never ask users to provide passwords or other personal information. Users need to increase their awareness of network security. 2K Studio apologizes for causing trouble to users.

