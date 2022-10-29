How much does it cost to use a 1080 full HD screen on both mobile phones? Moderators have to raise their hands (I am using HTC Desire Eye), but 2K Mang has been launched for a while, and there are already many choices in the market. It seems that both the LG G4 and the HTC One E9+ released today are both tight and have the same high-definition resolution. However, some netizens may ask: How big is the gap between the 2K screens of the same series? The moderator will try to compete with a few 2K Mangji Kings to compare with everyone!

2K Mangji King Screen Competition! HTC One E9+, M9+, LG G4, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge right side?

I usually refer to the “2K awn” as a high resolution of 2560 x 1440. Because this resolution is 4 times that of HD, it is also called a QHD screen. Starting from the first generation of 2K awns such as LG G3 and Oppo Find 7, Flagships have gradually switched to this high-definition specification, and moderators have also played QHD mobile phones. Some netizens questioned: “When it is difficult for the human eye to distinguish the difference between 440PPI and 500PPI, is 2K awning meaningful?” The moderator’s opinion is that the color level of the 2K screen is better than that of FHD. It is a fact, and of course it consumes more power. !

Next, the moderator will compare several 2K mobile phones including HTC One E9+, M9+, LG G4, and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge from the perspective of viewing angle, color, and sharpness.

1. Visual angle competition

The first round is the viewing angle competition. Several mobile phones use different screen materials. For example, the LG G4 is IPS, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge is AMOLED, and the HTC One E9+ and One M9+ are SLCD. It has the phenomenon of anti-white and reflective like the previous TN-TFT, and there will be no serious color cast when viewed from the side. Among the several mobile phones, the Samsung Galaxy S6 is the brightest one, even at low angles. The brightness is not too weak, and if the LG G4 is displayed in white, it will be slightly grayish at low angles.



▲ Several phones have good viewing angles. You can notice that the S6 Edge is quite bright even from a low angle, while the LG G4 is slightly gray.



▲ The new generation of screens will not have the previous TN-TFT reverse white situation

Round Two: Compare Colors

Then there is the color display of the competition. The moderator used the white homepage of ePrice and a photo with red, yellow and green as the main tone to test:



▲From left to right, HTC One E9+, LG G4, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and HTC One M9+, you can see that Galaxy S6 Edge is seriously reddish, M9+ is slightly yellowish, E9+ is more accurate, LG The color of the G4 is relatively close to the real color, in fact, it is a little bluish



▲ In terms of photo display, the reddishness of Galxay S6 Edge (bottom left) is also quite obvious, and if HTC One E9+ (top left) is compared with HTC One M9+ (top right), you will see that the “RJ9394” of E9+ is biased The blue appears a little “cyan”, and the color of the LG G4 is the closest to the original image.In terms of saturation and contrast, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge and LG G4 are actually brighter, while the M9+ is slightly inferior, and the E9+ is slightly dull in terms of color display

Round 3: Specific Sharpness

In the last round, it is the sharpness. Although several are 2K screen phones, because the screen size and material are different, there will be different PPI and sharpness. You can see the remake effect.



▲The left is the HTC One M9+, the 2K display on the 5.2-inch screen is certainly sharp enough; while the right is the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge, although the screen is relatively small, it uses a PenTile arrangement so you can see the pixels, and the sharpness is slightly worse



▲On the 5.5-inch screen, the sharpness of the left HTC One E9+ (left) and LG G4 (right) is similar, basically 534PPI has no pixels, and the color display is also very delicate

Netizens said together: 2K Mang Ji Huang, your favorite side? Leave a message to talk about it!

After reading the above, you will see that even if the screen is the same 2560 x 1440 resolution, different manufacturers and even different models have different performances. Although the viewing angle and contrast of the current generation of cameras have good performance, it is important to talk about color accuracy. , sharpness, or the performance of each mobile phone is different! After watching the above competition, do you think the edge 2K Mang Jihuang is the best performer? Leave a message to talk about it!

At the time of publication, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (32GB) is priced at $6,598,Click here to see detailed specifications and the latest selling price.

At the time of publication, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge (64GB) is priced at $7,498,Click here to see detailed specifications and the latest selling price.

At the time of publication, the LG G4 single- and dual-SIM versions, priced at $5,698,Click here to see detailed specifications and the latest selling price.

At the time of publication, the HTC One E9+ Dual SIM, priced at $4,398,Click here to know more detailed specifications and latest selling price。

At the time of this article’s publication, HTC One M9+ pricing has not yet been announced,Click here to know more detailed specifications and latest selling price。