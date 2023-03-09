Nintendo’s Mario character is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, adults and children love it, and there are countless Mario games. Do you know that March 10th is a big day for Mario? It turns out to be Mario Day! Or it can be written as Mar10 Day. There are a series of celebrations in the United States, and the implementation of having dinner with Mario.

How about Mar10 Day? Readers with clear hearts see that the last two letters of Mario are written as the number 10, and the preceding Mar is added, and the old man can guess the reason, no mistake… It is Mar 10, that is, March 10th. This Mar10 Day started in 2016, and every year on 3.10 becomes Mar10 Day Mario Day.

Although 3.10 is Mar10 Day first, in fact, the entire month of March can be said to belong to Mario. It is related to Nintendo in the United States. New York has started a series of celebration activities, even enlisting the help of the famous child star YouTuber Ryan Kaji, players can join him Playing Switch games, and the official YouTube channel released a short commercial of “Every Day Is a Mario Day on Nintendo Switch!”, the song in it is “Make It A Mario Day”; Chung selected some of Mario’s Switch games to provide discounts, which will be carried out in two stages. There are a total of 9 games. Unfortunately, the Hong Kong Nintendo eShop does not have a share.

“Every Day Is a Mario Day on Nintendo Switch!” commercial clip:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rNCAjgJTA4I&t=73s

There are some things related to Hong Kong players. For example, the mobile game “Mario Kart Tour”, the latest round of tours starting from 3.07 is named “Mario Tour”, especially with 8-bit characters and vehicles And paragliding as the key theme, it is very attractive to see; In addition, the Booster Course Pass DLC pack Wave 4 DLC of “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” is also available for download, with new tracks and new characters, players remember to pay attention.

By the way, the final trailer of “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will also be released at 2:00 pm Pacific time on March 9th in the United States, that is, at 6:00 am on March 10th Hong Kong time. Fans can go to the Nintendo Direct page appreciate.

《The Super Mario Bros. Movie》final trailer：

https://www.nintendo.com/nintendo-direct/03-09-2023/