3.5-inch LCD panel with better performance, ASUS ROG RYUJIN III 360 integrated water cooling test

Although there is not much difference in appearance, the devil is hidden in the details.



As the first ASUS to adopt Asetek 8th Gen solution, after ROG Ryuo III, ASUS launched the ROG Ryujin III all-in-one water-cooling radiator with a 3.5 LCD panel.

The biggest difference from the 7th Gen solution, Asetek 8th Gen solution uses a 3-phase motor, which can provide better performance; the maximum speed can reach 3600 RPM.

In addition, the copper bottom of Asetek 8th Gen has also changed from round to square, and the supplier of the aluminum cooling radiator has also changed, so the shape design is slightly different from the past (27mm > 30mm), but the performance part is not much different.

ROG Ryujin III will have two versions of 240mm and 360mm radiators; in addition to the black Noctua NF-F12 iPPC 2000 fan version, there are also ARGB black and white fan versions. Ryujin III is different from Ryujin II, and the installation part of the fan part has been changed.

The black and white version of the ARGB fan adopts a magnetic design (Magnetic Daisy Chain), with a maximum speed of 2200 RPM.

The first version to be launched in Taiwan is the version with the Noctua NF-F12 iPPC 2000 fan. We also received the test product as soon as possible for your reference.

The newly launched ROG Ryujin III looks quite similar to the Ryujin II in terms of appearance, but the Ryujin III has a lot of upgrades. Except that Noctua NF-F12 iPPC 2000 fan.

The specifications of the Noctua NF-F12 iPPC 2000 fan with IP52 dust and water resistance rating are as follows:

Speed ​​– 2000 RPM;

Noise level – 29.7 dB(A);

Wind pressure – 3.94 mmH20;

Airflow – 71.6 CFM;

In addition to the aforementioned 3-phase motor, radiator, and square copper bottom, we first discovered that the built-in VRM fan of Ryujin III has also been upgraded to the Axial-Tech Fan that ASUS has featured in recent years. By increasing the wind pressure and Wind flow helps to improve the cooling effect of the VRM.

The specifications of the VRM fan used this time are upgraded as follows:

Speed ​​– 4800 > 5100 RPM;

Wind pressure – 3.23 > 5.53 mmH2O;

Airflow – 19.41 > 21.08 CFM;

Although the Ryujin III still maintains a 3.5-inch LCD panel, the overall size has been increased from Ryujin II’s 78.15 x 87.5 x 81mm to 89 x 91 x 101mm.

On the other hand, it can be seen that the 3.5-inch LCD cover is reduced to the remaining USB cables. The top, bottom, left, and right sides of the top cover also remove the ROG panel, which may be to export the VRM fan more effectively.

The panel design of the upper cover has also changed a bit, which is more low-key and restrained, and the complete REPUBLIC OF GAMERS will highlight the faith.

Maintaining the 3.5-inch LCD panel may make some users who own Ryujin II feel that Ryujin III is not much upgraded this time, but from the specifications, the 3.5-inch LCD used by Ryujin III is equipped with 32MB (Ryujin II is 16MB), and the LCD panel is also Starting to support 60 FPS means that the new 3.5 LCD can provide clearer image performance.

The radiator size has been increased from 121 x 394 x 27mm to 399.5 x 120 x 30 mm. It can be seen that ASUS did a good job of protecting the cold radiator when it shipped, and this time the length of the water pipe has also increased from 380mm to 400mm.

ROG Ryujin III cancels the Fan Hub used in the past, and directly attaches a 3 to 1 fan serial cable, which is convenient for users to directly connect multiple fans in series and directly connect them to the motherboard. This method is of great help in reducing costs ( Although we know the price of RYUJIN III…), more importantly, the lack of Fan Hub can reduce users’ various troubles during installation, especially finding a place to insert the Fan Hub and its derived cables.

ROG Ryujin III is also ROG Ryuo III of Asetek 8th Gen solution.

ROG Ryujin III with 3.5-inch LCD and Asetek 8th Gen solution.

In addition to system monitoring, ROG Ryujin III can also display animations; of course, the default is animation display, and users need to set it through Armory Crate. However, we found that the system monitor of Ryujin III only provides a maximum of 3 display selections this time, but in the past Ryujin II part can display a maximum of 4 selections at the same time.

In comparison, we prefer Ryujin II’s 4 option settings. After all, the information of the main item is much more obvious. I don’t know if ASUS will consider opening 4 options for users to choose.

Follow us for a quick look at the Intel Core i9-13900K with ROG Maximus Z790 Apex paired with the Ryuo III and Ryujin III tests.

Ryuo III with Intel Core i9-13900K

Ryujin III with Intel Core i9-13900K

From the comparison of the test, the performance of Ryujin III with VRM Fan design is better than that of Ryuo II, but maybe because we are testing on an open platform, the advantages of VRM do not seem to be highlighted.

ROG Ryujin III supports AMD’s AM4 and AM5 platforms. As for Intel, it partially supports the latest LGA 1700, 1200 and 115x. As for X299, those are not included in the support list, mainly because there are no corresponding screws and fasteners included.

The built-in fan has become a major feature of the ROG Ryujin series all-in-one water cooling, coupled with the 3.5-inch LCD panel, it is deeply loved by many players.

Ryujin III comes with a one-year license to use AIDA64 Extreme, which is also a feature.

This time, Ryujin III has improved some minor problems of Ryujin II by raising the height. Although the 3.5-inch LCD panel has not been increased in size again, the 32MB storage space and 60 FPS update frequency still make it feel different from Ryujin II.

As mentioned earlier, Ryujin III will also launch black and white ARGB versions. This time, the fan part adopts a magnetic suction design, which can save users a lot of trouble in the whole line; as for the Noctua version, of course, because the fan itself has no magnetic suction. Type design, so you have to sort out the wires a little during installation.

We also mentioned in the test of Ryujin II that “this time ROG Ryujin II 360 is more powerful than the peripheral accessories, and it should be the integrated Armory Crate software. If you are hesitating which one to buy with For the integrated water cooling of the display panel, the ROG Ryujin II 360 must be the first and second place in your list.” But this time the Ryujin III is launched, obviously there is no one option, because Asetek 8th Gen solution, coupled with large size The integrated water cooling of the display panel is only ROG Ryujin III.

There is a NT$1,000 difference with Ryuo III, without any hesitation, under the condition of no pressure, Ryujin III integrated water cooling is the first choice we recommend, but you have to hesitate whether black, white or Noctua fan, which version is right for you Really first.