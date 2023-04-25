3 Hong Kong SoSIM + universal card upgrade 5G! 3 Hong Kong has a clear answer-ePrice.HK

There was a hot discussion on the Internet earlier, 3 Stored-value cards, which are an important part (more than half) of the number of customers in Hong Kong, including 3 universal cards mainly based on annual cards, and supermarket SoSIM, suddenly one day upgraded to use 5G networks. Although the speed has not increased, for example, the speed limit of SoSIM is only 42Mbps, and the speed of receiving the 5G Logo is 42Mbps. However, it has become a major event in the discussion forum of network operators. Many people are excited, and even YouTuber released a video to explain it. But the good times don’t last long. After one night, the 4G card can only receive 4G network. Did the engineer press the wrong switch that night, or is it really a day that will come so soon? Today 3 Hong Kong Department of a reporter session you know.

During a press conference in Hong Kong today on March 3, Daniel from[Daniel’s Technology Diary](and one of the hosts of our technology podcast program “Easy Talk about Technology“) directly asked the executive director of Hutchison Telecom Hong Kong Mr. Gu Xinghui, who is also the Chief Executive Officer, replied:

Question: When can 4G / SOSIM customers use 5G spectrum resources?

Answer: For 4G customers, as long as they upgrade to 5G, they will naturally use 5G spectrum resources? SOSIM does not intend to open up 5G plans in the foreseeable future.

It seems that 3 Hong Kong is simply using 4G and 5G to divide customers for the time being, and will not only use the highest speed of Internet access. Your plan states that 4G can only use 4G spectrum resources. Of course, everyone should know that Hong Kong adopts the NSA architecture network, and 5G users only need to use 4G resources at the same time. As for stored-value card customers, if they have to wait for the day when 5G is available, it seems that they will have to wait a little longer.