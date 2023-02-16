Developed by Omega Force Studio of the “Dynasty Warriors” series and co-published by EA Originals, the fantasy hunting masterpiece “Wild Hearts” (Wild Hearts) is expected to be officially launched on February 16th. Koei Tecmo challenged Capcom’s hunting masterpiece “Monster Hunter”, and the game has also made many different “changes”.

In fact, it is a good thing for many players who have not been exposed to “Monster Hunter”, because you only need to enjoy a new hunting experience, but for those who have played “Monster Hunter World” or “Monster Hunter Rise” in recent years say,Some changes are good, others may take a while to get used to。

In any case, hunters who are still on the sidelines can roughly read the experience of this preliminary review, but if you want to try, you can join EA Play members and download the game to experience it.

※ During this test period, there are still occasional crashes and frame drops. It remains to be seen whether the actual game will be optimized after the Day 1 Patch is released.

One, the hunting target is “beast”, that is, monsters

In principle, this is still a game for hunters to hunt monsters, but the title is changed to “Beast”. According to the background setting, the player hunter came to an extraterrestrial place called “Eastern Land”, and was shocked to find that this area was full of “beasts” that could manipulate natural forces, which seriously affected the only village in the area, Minato Village.

The existence of the beast is similar to the monsters in “Monster Hunter”, but the appearance of the beast has a deeper connection with the natural environment. Its prototypes are all evolved from ordinary animals, such as “Huasu” is a big mouse, “Mountain “Chuanmai” is a big wild boar, and “Ji Guanqin” is a big rooster.

However, no matter whether it is a monster or a monster, the things they will do are roughly the same. Roaring and shouting, crashing or flicking tail, leaning against iron mountains or spouting saliva, overcoming Mount Taishan or hot wheels, fighting for territory or going into a state of rage in anger, etc., you will encounter almost all of them in “Monster Hunter”. arrive.

Two, Dragon Cave, a new system that makes exploration more convenient

Although there is no difference between fighting beasts or monsters, “Wild Heart” has made some more convenient changes during the hunting process. It can also be said to be a design that is deliberately different from “Monster Hunter”. “Dragon Lair”.

At the beginning of the novice teaching, the player came to the first land of the East and encountered Natsume who was seriously injured. In order to help her heal, the player will follow the novice teaching to start the first dragon lair, which is the location of the camp. The dragon lair has 5 types Energy can be regarded as the upper limit of the construction foundation in this area.

Each unique building will consume specific attributes of the dragon lair. For example, campfires will consume energy of fire attributes, hunter tents will consume energy of earth attributes, hunting towers will consume energy of water attributes, and ziplines will consume energy of wind attributes. The energy value of each attribute of the dragon’s lair itself is deducted.

The dragon’s lair will be distributed around the map. When you open the map, there will be obvious acupoint marks. When you set up a hunter tent in the dragon’s lair, you can teleport to the tent camp on the same map. In addition, in terms of food, unlike “Monster Hunter”, you must go back to the village to eat cat food. As long as you pick up ingredients on the map, you can eat these foods at any time to provide yourself with buffs. Different foods have different satiety levels. When you are full to 100 Just can’t eat.

In the early stage, players can open multiple dragon lairs, but the dragon lair cannot be upgraded due to the material relationship, so the number of buildings that can be built is limited. For example, in the early days, there are at most two hunter tents on the same map, so the middle intersection point of the map is usually selected .The most important thing is that the buildings or network organs built by players on the map will always exist and will not disappear。

In view of the limited number of tents, it is very convenient to open dragon lairs to build camps in some remote places, because the map buildings will not disappear. Some dragon lairs that are too close to the starting point of the map basically have no need for buildings, but they can be strengthened after opening. The attribute energy of the dragon’s lair, so it is better to activate it even if it is useless.

3. Hunting tower, if this hole is useless, replace it with another one

After opening the dragon lair, building tents and campfires, you can start the basic hunting. The campfire is the most basic building, which can be used to select the “next hunting target”. Even if you can execute it during the execution of the main mission, after selection, it will be sent to the target map to find the beast.

In other words, in addition to reporting missions, players can almost always hunt in the wild map without having to go back to Shenhuo Village, sorry, yes Minato Village.

However, “Wild Heart” does not have a guide, so to find the target animal, you need to rely on the “hunting tower” of the dragon’s lair. After you build it in the camp, activate the hunting tower to lock the target animal, and then use ” “Hunter’s Eye” (L2/V) can be traced along the green line.

And the hunting tower is not enough to cover the whole map, its search range is limited, so you must pay attention to the infestation range of the monsters indicated on the map, and build a hunting tower in the dragon’s lair in this area to accurately search for the target monsters. Otherwise, beyond the search range is the same as a mobile phone that cannot find a Wifi network this point is useless, then change another point 。

4. The treatment of replenishing blood is more straightforward

Yes, I said so much before, but I didn’t mention hunting battles. This is also a possible potential problem in “Wild Heart”, because the novice teaching for players before hunting already includes “network” and “dragon lair”.

However, after you actually enter the battle, you will soon have to face the problem of replenishing blood. You only have 10 bottles of healing water at most. After drinking all of them, you can collect luminous plants in the wild to get 2 bottles, or see “Dragon Well” to create Well, and replenish the healing water on the body at once (the well will temporarily dry up).

In the early stage, the recovery amount of the healing water is about 40% of the maximum life, and there will be specific actions when drinking it, but the recovery of blood is instantaneous, so the action pause will not be as long as in “Monster Hunter”.

In the later stage, you can use the specific network “Steam Treatment Seat: Healing” to provide a range to slowly replenish blood, or “water storage” to increase the maximum carrying capacity of healing water.

5. “Interconnection” may seem complicated, but it is actually very simple

Regardless of whether the game was previously dubbed “Fortnite: Monster Hunter” or “Toukiden: World“, after actually playing “Wild Heart”, it will be obvious that although the outside is Japanese, there is a system that integrates Western games inside , and this part is the embodiment of “network”.

The positioning is the same as the flying claws or flying insects in “Monster Hunter”. The “winder” was originally a mechanism to assist the hunter’s operation, but in “Wild Heart”, it was changed to a gameplay that is closer to the core of the game in the later stage. In short The environment of the game will make you have to use more network tricks to overcome the challenges at hand.

Winding seems to be complicated, but in fact, the operation in the early stage is very simple. After defeating the main mission “Jiaofei”, players can learn four basic windings, namely “casing”, “jumping platform”, “torch” and ” Xuan Yu”.

The “Receiver” is the very first grid mechanism. It can build up to three vertical grids. It can climb and jump on the top of the receiver (cooperate with the high-altitude attack). This will be learned at the beginning of the novice plot.

The “jumping platform” is basically a traversing version of the receiver, and stepping on it allows the hunter to accelerate and sprint in that direction and perform a special attack.

“Torch” is to set up a torch stand in front, and the hunter will automatically perform an action to attach flames to the weapon when approaching, making it attack with fire attributes for a short period of time.

“Swirling Feather” is a flying mechanism like a bamboo dragonfly. It can rise to a short height and then slide down slowly. In the air, it can cooperate with the attack button to perform a high-speed falling attack.

These four main switches basically correspond to the L1 key + four buttons (XYAB／○×▲□) to summonand the beast has many attacks that must be dealt with by corresponding to these four organs.

For example, in the battle of the mountain hammer, the first combo skill you learn is to summon 6 receivers to form a “defense wall”, which is used to block the charge of the mountain hammer and make it stunned and fall to the ground. And you will also learn to use 3 jumping platforms to form a “Giant Hammer” to attack the beast in the battle with “Jiaofei”.

According to the development of the talent in the game, players can learn more combo skills, which is also one of the joys that will be slowly discovered in the later battles of “Wild Heart”.

Sixth, weapon strengthening is a bit more complicated

Of course, the most important thing to hunt beasts is not the windlass, but the knife in the hunter’s hand, so weapon strengthening is also an important part, but this aspect is a bit more complicated. Weapons can be made in the game, but weapon enhancement is similar to the development of a talent tree. Each route will bring different bonuses to the weapon, and the most important thing is the attribute.

In other words, you can make two of the same network knife, and then proceed in different directions to enhance the route, each of which requires materials for enhancement, which is also the most homework feeling in this work.

According to the principle of “Monster Hunter”, players may need to make 5 identical weapons, and then prepare 5 weapons with different attributes according to different strengthening routes. However, the weapon talents of “Wild Heart” seem to be linked together. Perhaps later game weapons have evolved differently.

Seven, there is a broken tail, some parts are damaged, and you can climb onto the monster

As mentioned earlier, what you will encounter in the hunting process of “Wild Heart” has been roughly experienced in “Monster Hunter”.

The beasts in “Wild Heart” also have the tail-docking and part-destruction mechanism, and the expression is more direct. You will clearly see the incomplete skin on the beasts, and the incomplete parts will emit light, and these lights are Another hunting mechanic — climbing beasts.

There is no need for flying claws, as long as you jump to the monster and press the sprint button in “Wild Heart”, you can grab the monster like climbing a wall, and you can move on the monster through the arrow keys. This design is to let the player Pounce on the weak point of the beast, and use the attack to extract the “Thread of the Sky”.

The celestial thread is basically the energy of the network, and all the mechanisms you combine need to consume the network, and the celestial thread drawn from the weak point of the beast can replenish a large amount of network, and can also break through the original holding limit of the network .

As for the significance of breaking the upper limit, when you see that there are a bunch of messy network organs that can harm the integration beast in the later stage, it is not difficult for you to imagine the reason for so many network lines.

Eight, it is recommended to play “Blade Umbrella”

At the beginning of the novice teaching, players can only use the most basic “network knife” (knife) to hunt Huasu. After defeating Huasu, they can build a forging platform and create other weapons.The characteristic of the network knife is that the general attack can accumulate air blades, and finally release it as a mechanism whip to cause enhanced damage output. It is a weapon suitable for novices

However, if you are an experienced “Monster Hunter” player, it is recommended to play “Blade Umbrella” in the early stage. It has the same fast attack as the network knife, and it also has the characteristics of focusing on attack and shifting charge. More importantly, it has “Block”, as long as it is used at the right time, it can block the attack of the beast, and at the same time accumulate Qi blade, and can also cooperate with the counterattack.

However, Umbrella’s parry is a difficult skill to master, because its invincibility frame time is quite short, which may be shorter than that of the “Monster Hunter” Taidao, so that it may require a lot of learning costs to adapt at the beginning.

Although the blade umbrella may be difficult to use, since it is a very special weapon, it can somewhat bring a different experience to combat players who are used to hunting games.

Nine, the three-person team is relaxed and happy, and it will be more fun

This is a multiplayer hunting game, so in most cases, unless you are a player who insists on challenging yourself, it is strongly recommended to hunt in groups.

“Wild Heart” supports 3-person teams. With the mutual cooperation of the network mechanism, many beasts in the early stage are generally happy to win, and it can speed up the progress of the strategy game… especially if you are playing together at the beginning The village will be able to receive the full task.

According to the actual measurement of the editor of the third-rate hunter, from the novice teaching to Minato Village, and then learning the four basic melodies, the whole process of single-machine learning and exploring around has been close to 10 hours. During this period, I have only fought 6 kinds of beasts and lost one. A fiery ape.

However, after experiencing a battle where it took only 15 minutes for a team to defeat a mountain hammer, it is not difficult to imagine how much time this can save.

Ten, think it is too expensive, not as good as EA Play

There is no harm in comparison, but the price of the standard version of “Heart of the Wild” is as high as NT$1,999 on Steam, which is the biggest reason for many players to stay outside. After all, “The Rise of the Monster Hunter” was only NT$1,730 when it was first listed on Steam. And there is still the word-of-mouth blessing of past IPs.

Although the pricing strategy is an unchangeable flaw, “Wild Heart” itself is the flagship of EA Originals this year, and EA Play members can play this 3A game on the day it is released. Therefore, if you are deterred by the price, but want to experience “Wild Heart” for yourself, it is recommended to join the EA Play membership, which only costs US$4.99 (NT$145) per month.

“Wild Heart” will be available worldwide on February 16, 2023, and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, Epic Games Store and EA Origin platforms.