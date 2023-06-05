The boom in e-bikes continues: More and more Germans are daring to switch from traditional bicycles to pedelecs. However, these electric bikes require special maintenance that should be taken into account. According to cycling experts, three rules are particularly important

This article is part of GIGA topic specials "Sustainability" from 3.6. until 5.6.2023.

Mercedes, Volkswagen, BMW and Co. – no country in the world has such an important car industry as Germany. Nevertheless, more and more Germans are switching to bicycles – rising fuel prices, a lack of parking spaces and, last but not least, the idea of ​​climate protection are just a few reasons.

The e-bike is particularly popular: sales have exploded in recent years, from 980,000 e-bikes in 2018 to 2 million in 2021 (source: Statista). Consequence of the boom: Many new e-bike owners who have not or only little concerned themselves with the pitfalls and pitfalls of their new e-bike.

This is how you extend the life of your e-bike

The ADFC knows that too, something like the ADAC for cyclists. The bicycle club gives in its club newspaper useful tips that extend the life of the e-bike should (source: ADFC via e-driver):

Regular cleaning and lubrication of the chain : Actually a matter of course and of course not just limited to e-bikes. This includes all parts of the chain, including sprockets and chainrings. Anyone who is sloppy here is doing their e-bike a disservice.

: Actually a matter of course and of course not just limited to e-bikes. This includes all parts of the chain, including sprockets and chainrings. Anyone who is sloppy here is doing their e-bike a disservice. Switching operations under full load : A real sin that unfortunately many cyclists – with or without electric assistance – commit. Shifting operations under full load can affect the service life of the drive components.

: A real sin that unfortunately many cyclists – with or without electric assistance – commit. Shifting operations under full load can affect the service life of the drive components. Correct support level: Does it always have to be the full power of the engine? Especially when starting off, it can also be the lower motor support. This not only protects technology such as sprockets or rear tires, but also the battery – and conversely leads to longer ranges.

How much engine power is required?

If you are still planning to buy an e-bike, the ADFC recommends that you to think about the required engine power in advance. Because with a lower engine torque, the drive components also last longer. There is an overview of recommended e-bikes in our purchase advice.