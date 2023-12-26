3 simple tips to understand if your wifi password has been stolen (and how to fix it)

How is it possible not to understand that someone, usually a neighborhas he found our wifi password and is using our connection treacherously? How is it possible, as happened to a woman from Genoanot realizing that someone has entered our home network and is using it for their own purposes?

It’s possible because connection theft is sneaky theft and that leaves no obvious traces: to be clear, it’s a bit like if someone discovered the codes and numbers of our credit card and used it to make small expenses (5, 10, 15 euros at a time), which would hardly be evident in the bank statement.

