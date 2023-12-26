Home » 3 simple tips to understand if your wifi password has been stolen (and how to fix it)
Technology

3 simple tips to understand if your wifi password has been stolen (and how to fix it)

by admin
3 simple tips to understand if your wifi password has been stolen (and how to fix it)

How is it possible not to understand that someone, usually a neighborhas he found our wifi password and is using our connection treacherously? How is it possible, as happened to a woman from Genoanot realizing that someone has entered our home network and is using it for their own purposes?

It’s possible because connection theft is sneaky theft and that leaves no obvious traces: to be clear, it’s a bit like if someone discovered the codes and numbers of our credit card and used it to make small expenses (5, 10, 15 euros at a time), which would hardly be evident in the bank statement.

See also  Slow-paced debt repayment life suspense game "Good Life The Good Life" launches side mission DLC "The Good Life"

You may also like

Awwt – The platform that is changing the...

Go all out with the best-selling Samsung, Xiaomi...

[VBA專案] Solve the problem of truncating the left...

Streaming highlights in January 2024 on Paramount Plus

5 keys to understand the Theory of Relativity

End of life! “CS:GO” will cease support on...

3x WLAN sockets with Tasmota pre-installed in comparison

A beauty! The most impressive photographs of the...

How to find the “real” download button on...

The product workers: Reflection – the key to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy