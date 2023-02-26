Barcelona – Xiaomi chooses the Mobile World Congress 2023 to officially present the new 13 series flagship smartphone family on the international market (after its debut in China in December). During an event held at the Fòrum CCIB, the Chinese company unveiled the features and prices of the the Xiaomi 13 Lite, Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, highlighting how the latter two are the result of the collaboration with Leica, the historic German brand of photography with which the Chinese company started a partnership in 2021.

“Reinventing smartphone photography”

In reality, the discovery of the new Xiaomi 13 Series for us had begun a few days earlier. With the preview test of the Xiaomi 13 Pro, and with a stop in Wetzlar, 40 minutes on the highway in North Frankfurt, Germany. This is where the Leitz-Park, Leica’s headquarters, is located, and it is here that together with a few other journalists we met Marius Eschweiler, vice president of the Mobile Business Unit of Leica: “The goal is to work together to redefine smartphone photography – told us about the partnership between Xiaomi and Leica – and while the technology behind photography has evolved in many ways over the last hundred years, the values ​​that guide us and that we share with Xiaomi remain the same: we want to develop innovative products with a ‘great user experience and most importantly with superb image quality.” To do this, adds Eschweiler, “we place the hundred years of Leica experience and knowledge at the heart of the technology behind the Xiaomi devices”.





Photographic department at the top

The effects can be seen: Xiaomi and Leica have worked together on all aspects of the photographic department, from the design of the lenses to the sensor, from the software to the design of the user interface, developing the triple camera system that equips both the Xiaomi 13 and the Pro version. Obviously, the top performance is reached with Xiaomi 13 Pro, whose Leica Vario-Summicron 1:19-2.2/14-75 ASPH system is composed of a 23mm wide-angle main camera with 1-inch IMX989 sensor, a 75mm floating telephoto lens and a 14mm ultra-wide-angle camera. All 50 megapixels.





Seen for the first time on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra prototype, the IMX989 is the largest sensor ever incorporated in a smartphone, and already at the first shots it reveals a better performance in terms of dynamic range and detail capture. Also particularly noteworthy is the new 75mm telephoto lens, in which Leica and Xiaomi engineers have incorporated a floating lens system inspired by that of the Leica M-series lenses, the purpose of which is to improve focusing from 10cm away up to to infinity. The system divides the lenses into two groups of three: one in a fixed position and the other, positioned between the first group and the sensor, which moves back and forth when needed to improve performance.

On the software side, it is worth mentioning that users can select two distinct photographic styles, the Leica Authentic Look and the Leica Vibrant Look, to take photos that closely resemble the typical aesthetics of Leica cameras. They are not simple filters (although there are also those branded Leiuca, for example for black and white), but different ways of processing images, according to a model defined down to the smallest detail under the supervision of the German manufacturer. To return images that are very close to reality (Authentic Look), or slightly more full of colors and, indeed, “vibrant”, therefore more suitable for the aesthetics of social networks, thanks to the Vibrant Look. If that weren’t enough, there’s plenty of scope for editing: the Xiaomi 13 Pro supports Adobe-created 10-bit RAW DNG color and camera profiles, enabling semi-professional level post-editing in Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom. Finally, not just photography: Xiaomi also winks at video makers, given that both Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro devices allow you to record in Dolby Vision with vivid colors, capture 8K video and work even in low light conditions with the 4K Ultra Night mode, also offering the effective HyperOIS video stabilization.





Piattaforma hardware next Gen

The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform, now the standard for all top-of-the-range smartphones, is present under the body of both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro, which thus bring improved GPU performance and energy efficiency compared to the generation previous 42% and 49% respectively. The two devices support Wi-Fi 7 with the Qualcomm FastConnectTM 7800 mobile connectivity system, while the High Band Simultaneous (HBS) Multi-Link technology allows the Xiaomi 13 Pro only multiple and simultaneous connections at 5GHz and 6GHz, with speeds up to 5 ,8Gbps. As for autonomy, the Xiaomi 13 has a 4,500mAh battery, comes equipped with a 67W charger and supports 50W wireless turbo charging, while the 13 Pro mounts a slightly larger 4,820mAh battery which, thanks to the The 120W HyperCharge recharges to 100% in just 19 minutes.

Design e display

Xiaomi 13 is available in Black, White and Flora Green colors, adopts a design characterized by flat screen and edges, stands out for its ultra-thin 1.61mm frames and mounts a 6.36 “FHD + AMOLED display. Xiaomi is very different 13 Pro, which comes with a 3D-curved ceramic body and is only available in two colors: Ceramic White and Ceramic Black. Here the display is an excellent 6.73 “WQHD + 120Hz AMOLED with 3200×1440 resolution, 522 ppi and brightness of 1,200 nits, which reaches a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. Thanks to the support of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, HLG and Dolby Atmos, the audiovisual experience is top of the range. In addition, both devices offer IP68 dust and water resistance, suitable for guaranteeing their operation in all conditions.

Longevity and prices

Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 will receive 3 generations of Android system updates and 5 years of security patch updates. In addition to the 6-month free trial of Google One cloud storage up to 2TB, purchasers will be entitled to 1 out-of-warranty repair with no labor costs within the first 12 months of purchase. Xiaomi 13 Pro, in the two colors Ceramic Black and Ceramic White, will be available starting from 1399.90 euros (12GB of ram, “256GB of storage). Xiaomi 13, on sale in the three Black, White and Flora Green versions, costs €1099.90 (8GB+256GB) or €1199.90 (12GB+256GB).

Xiaomi 13 Lite, available in three colors, Blue, Pink and Black, costs starting from € 499.90. Equipped with dual front cameras (32MP and 8MP) and dual LED lights, it is designed for content creators and features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Despite the 4,500mAh battery, it weighs only 171





Xiaomi’s other announcements at MWC 2023

Not just smartphones: during the event, the Chinese company also presented the AIoT product lineup. This includes the Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro true wireless headphones, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro smartwatch and the Xiaomi Electric Scooter 4 Ultra (which will not arrive in Italy). The Xiaomi Buds 4 Pro, featuring Sony’s active noise cancellation and LDAC technology to improve sound quality, offer up to 9 hours of uninterrupted listening on a single charge and up to 38 hours when using the case, which in turn Time supports wireless charging. They are controlled with a dedicated app and cost 249,99 euro.





Finally, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro: characterized by a classic design and a rotating crown, it is equipped with a large 1.47 “AMOLED display with sapphire crystal glass. Produced in the Black and Silver color variants, it can monitor in real time over 100 sports activities and measures calories burned, exercise intensity, sleep quality, heart rate or, again, the oxygen saturation index.The battery lasts up to 14 days, while the price is from 299,99 euro.