After a long wait from the fans one year (completed last February 25)the Japanese software house From Software has finally announced the first DLC for Elden Ring.

The acronym stands for Downloadable Content and indicates a downloadable content with which the play area or the functionality of a video game can be expanded. Or both.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

The announcement of the first Elden Ring DLC

According to what was revealed on Twitter by the game’s official account, the expansion will be titled Shadow of the Erdtree (in Italian it will probably be translated into The shadow of the Mother Tree) and will be available for PS4 and 5 as well as Xbox One, X and S and is “currently in development”.

The company also explained that “more information will follow later”, but this announcement is important for various reasons: precisely because it passed one year since Elden Ring went on sale (we reviewed it here)because From Software usually releases the first DLCs within this time frame and it was strange that there was no information about this yet, because the game has been sold in over 20 million copies and because was awarded (several times) as Game of the Year between late 2022 and early 2023.

Anyone who still has doubts about how important this news is for fans can take a look at what people are typing under the announcement tweetwhich in 4 hours was viewed almost 8 million times, retweeted 50,000 times and received over 172,000 likes.

Everything we don’t know about the Elden Ring DLC

These numbers, and the set’s title, are pretty much all that is known at the moment on the most anticipated DLC of the year. However, many doubts still remain.

First of all, nothing is known about the exit date: the fact that From Software writes that it is “currently under development” does not help to understand whether it is under development but almost finished, or whether it is still to be done, causing fears of very long times for its actual availability.

We don’t even know what is really what is shown in the image accompanying the announcement: is what you see in the background a Mother Tree, one of those that are scattered more or less throughout the game world? Or is it the Haligtree, in whose roots it hides Small, perhaps the most famous (and feared) enemy in the game? Or is he elsewhere, in an area never seen before? Again: the horse is Torrent? And who is it that is assembling it? Online there are already those who speculate that it could be Miquellaone of the children of Radagon and Marika, or that it is the same Marika. What if it’s the witch Ranni, obviously without her hat?

Above all, we don’t know when this will be set Shadow of the Erdtree: as you progress through the story of Elden Ring, the game world changes (at a certain point irreversibly) and it would be important to understand if the DLC will be accessible even after that time oppure no.

