30+ degrees and drought: How Greentech can help you against the summer heat – TechFieber Greentech Live
36 degrees and it’s getting hotter and hotter: The summery weather is holding up in Germany for the new week. According to the forecast of the German Weather Service (DWD), on Monday it will be “very warm to hot” with temperatures between 28 and 31 degrees. It’s sunny though.
According to experts, Tuesday will remain sunny with temperatures up to 30 degrees. At night it cools down to between 11 and 16 degrees.
Green technologies and sustainable engineering can help against the summer heat in a number of ways. Here are some cool application examples in our Green Top 10:
Greentech against summer heat:
- Green Roofs: Installing green roofs on buildings helps insulate and reduce the absorption of heat from the sun. The vegetation on the roofs acts as a natural cooler and helps lower the ambient air temperature.
- Use smart irrigation systems for the garden or balcony.
- Vertical Gardens: Installing vertical gardens on building facades not only improves aesthetics but also creates natural shade. The plants absorb the sun’s rays and evaporate water, which leads to a cooling of the environment.
- Green open spaces: Creating green spaces such as parks and gardens in urban areas helps reduce the summer heat. Plants absorb the sun’s energy, reducing the ambient temperature and providing shade for people.
- Water treatment: Greentech systems can help to use and purify water more efficiently. This increases the availability of water for irrigation purposes, to maintain green spaces in urban areas and to promote evaporation.
- Sustainable Building Materials: Using sustainable building materials that absorb less heat can help reduce heat in buildings. For example, special roofing materials or walls with high thermal insulation can be used.