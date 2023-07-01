30. June 2023

I close browser windows, and that’s not bad at all

I often stumble across some interesting article or link on the web that I want to look at again later. I then simply leave the browser window open and open a new browser window. Chrome shows how many windows are open in the background in the upper-right corner:

Screenshot: Chrome shows that 13 other browser windows are open in the background

I am not proud of this practice; I know there are tools for keeping links and articles organized, and I use those tools for more important information and links. But these browser windows on the cell phone only contain things that I really want to look at as soon as possible – nothing that is really important to save somewhere.

At some point I notice that Chrome no longer counts from 100 open tabs, but only shows an icon that I interpret as a smiling face lying on its side:

Screenshot: 99 open browser windows

Screenshot: 100 (or more) open browser windows

Today I realize that I will never look at all these open windows again and bravely tap on “Close all tabs”:

Screenshot: security question

If I have a bad feeling about losing important information by closing the tabs, the subline “Your closed tabs can be found in the Chrome main menu under “Recently opened tabs”” calms me down.

So the information is all still there, it’s just somewhere else where I could look at it again at any time. If I wanted that.

