Technology

Funko, company that produces the much-loved collectible vinyl figures known as Funko Pop, released its full-year 2022 financial results, and they’re all less than satisfactory. In contrast to last year, when the company made a profit of $17.4 million, last year saw a loss of almost 50 million.

In the traditional call with investors, the CEO Brian Mariotti announced that a wave of layoffs would follow to cut costs and limit losses. Stock management was also one of the problems that affected the negative result. Funko’s warehouses are full of unsold figurines. The result is that this year, to save money, the company will have to get rid of at least $30 million of product.

Funko opened a new distribution center just last year to store unsold products. This, according to the financial report, negatively affected the rental costs. In addition to the physical plant, it was obviously necessary to hire staff to manage the warehouse itself and storage. Presumably these new hires will be the first employees to be fired.

And what about the figurines? As sad as it sounds, these will most likely end up in some landfill.

