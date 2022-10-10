ASUS

The 2-in-1 battery provides users with flexible ways of using it, especially the models with the screen and keyboard that can be detached independently. Use tablet mode when watching videos, install the keyboard when handling paperwork and typing, and if it is equipped with a higher The quality of the screen, it is really a clear picture. For example, the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED, which is currently on sale on Amazon, is equipped with a 13.3-inch OLED touch screen, and the ASUS Pen 2.0 is attached to make it easier for you to write notes and draw. It is now priced from US$600. It’s down to US$420, a big discount of US$180.

Let’s first introduce the biggest selling point of ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED. Its 13.3-inch OLED screen has a 100% DCI-P3 cinema-level color gamut. It not only supports Dolby Vision HDR, but also has PANTONE and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500 certifications. Coupled with four speakers that support Dolby Atmos sound effects, it can bring users an excellent audio-visual experience, and it is more immersive to watch dramas and movies.

In addition, the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED also comes with a magnetically designed stand, keyboard and stylus clip, which is very convenient to install or remove, and the stand can be used vertically or horizontally, and supports a maximum of 170 degrees in landscape mode. The expansion angle is very flexible, so users can adjust it to the most comfortable angle for use.

In terms of specifications, this time the Vivobook 13 Slate is equipped with an Intel Pentium N6000 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB eMMC, and the operating system uses Window 11 S mode, which is no problem to handle paperwork and watch videos. The peripheral device has two USB-C ports. It also has DisplayPort display output function, allowing users to connect external monitors or projectors. In addition, it also has a 3.5mm audio interface and microSD. card reader.