343 Industries hopes to begin the 2023 season of the Halo Championship Series soon, and ahead of that, the Halo developer has now announced the format for the upcoming Charlotte Major.

The event will begin with an open group, with 96 teams competing for a spot in the 16-team pool competition, including participating HCS organizations, and four qualifying teams from the open group. This then leads to the 12-team championship game, where teams will fight for the championship title.

As for how to register your interest in the Open Division competition, this will be through FACEIT, registration starts today.

As for the dates, there will be an online open tournament on February 4-5, and a main qualifier on February 8, so the roster can be locked in for the billiards event on February 9.

We can expect more information on the HCS partnership program and the full roadmap to 2023 to come soon.