Home Technology 343 Industries Announces Halo Championship Series Charlotte Major 2023 Format – Halo Infinite
Technology

343 Industries Announces Halo Championship Series Charlotte Major 2023 Format – Halo Infinite

by admin
343 Industries Announces Halo Championship Series Charlotte Major 2023 Format – Halo Infinite

343 Industries hopes to begin the 2023 season of the Halo Championship Series soon, and ahead of that, the Halo developer has now announced the format for the upcoming Charlotte Major.

The event will begin with an open group, with 96 teams competing for a spot in the 16-team pool competition, including participating HCS organizations, and four qualifying teams from the open group. This then leads to the 12-team championship game, where teams will fight for the championship title.

As for how to register your interest in the Open Division competition, this will be through FACEIT, registration starts today.

As for the dates, there will be an online open tournament on February 4-5, and a main qualifier on February 8, so the roster can be locked in for the billiards event on February 9.

We can expect more information on the HCS partnership program and the full roadmap to 2023 to come soon.

See also  Mars may have active volcanoes to increase chances of finding life | Earthquakes | Volcanoes | Mars

You may also like

The ancestor of FPS “Golden Eye 007” was...

Hogwarts Legacy’s main story spans 40+ hours revealing...

Ninjas in Pyjamas have entered the Rocket League...

A series of changes for Call of Duty:...

From GoldenEye to Redfall: Xbox Game Trailers Revealed...

Redfall is coming to PC and Xbox on...

Are US Hunt Forward Operations the Trojan Horse...

Don’t like the full touch screen?Start-up company launches...

The latest PS5 Pro rumors: It will be...

Some manufacturers launched Switch Joy-Con parts, claiming that...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy