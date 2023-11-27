343 Industries is looking for someone to curate Forge content in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer playlist

343 Industries is looking to add a new member to its team with a very specific set of skills. The Halo developer recently posted a job listing for a Multiplayer Playlist Designer, but this isn’t just any ordinary game design position. The ideal candidate should have a deep understanding of Halo Infinite’s Forge mode and be able to curate content for the game’s multiplayer playlists.

The job listing describes the role as someone who will be responsible for designing, implementing, and managing playlists that meet the needs of Halo Infinite. This includes working with the partner team to ensure that content, such as maps and modes, are represented correctly in the playlists and aligned with scheduled game events. Additionally, the candidate will also be tasked with finding, reviewing, and adding community-produced Forge content to playlists, and working directly with Forgers to ensure their experience meets expectations.

In addition to curating content for the game, the Multiplayer Playlist Designer will also work with the Halo Infinite team to deliver maps, modes, and other playlist content on schedule, and help create, update, and schedule playlist content for live games.

If you’re a Halo Infinite player who spends a lot of time in Forge mode and considers yourself a content curator for that mode, this could be the perfect role for you. You can head to 343 Industries’ website to see if you’re qualified for the job and apply. This is a unique opportunity to not only work on a highly-anticipated game but to directly impact the player experience.