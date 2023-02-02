Home Technology 343 Industries rumored to be ‘starting from scratch’ on Halo after layoffs – Engadget 中文版
Technology

343 Industries rumored to be ‘starting from scratch’ on Halo after layoffs – Engadget 中文版

by admin
343 Industries rumored to be ‘starting from scratch’ on Halo after layoffs – Engadget 中文版

343 Industries/Microsoft

Microsoft’s recent mass layoffs seem to have had a significant impact on 343 Industries and its Halo franchise. Bloomberg has learned from sources that 343, which has lost “at least” 95 employees, including directors and some key contractors, has decided to “start from scratch” on Halo development. After a high-level reshuffle and the decline of its own platform Slipspace, the studio is rumored to be turning to Epic’s Unreal Engine, and may even break with its familiar approach to story-driven games.

Sources say 343 will be using Unreal Engine in an unannounced game codenamed “Tatanka,” which is being developed with the help of longtime studio ally Certain Affinity. It is said that “Tatanka” was originally a fighting game, but it may “evolve” into another form in the future. While there were concerns within 343 that Unreal Engine might ruin the feel of Halo, it’s undeniable that Slipspace’s glitches and development difficulties have severely hampered Halo’s development (Infinity’s multiplayer features What a mess).

Many of the employees who were laid off this time had already started using Unreal Engine to make game prototypes before leaving, but they did not create new tasks for “The Last Battle: Infinite”. According to insiders, 343 has been considering changing the game engine for the past 10 years, but it was not until the departure of studio head Bonnie Ross and engine lead David Berger late last year that the company committed to making changes. It is said that Pierre Hintze, who succeeded Ross, will push 343 to “release” the new technology, and will continue to expand the content of “Infinity”.

See also  January's PlayStation Plus games catalog lineup: Vengeance, Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition, Life is Strange, and more.

You may also like

ASRock RX 7900 XTX Taichi 24GB OC unboxing...

ChatGPT and the loss of knowledge (of those...

Shogunate FPS “Shadow Warrior 3: Limited Edition” will...

Computers, tablets and mobile phones: 2023 will still...

Netflix Adds Spatial Audio to Hundreds of Titles,...

7900 XTX Clear Water Card, Price First GIGABYTE...

Only Nintendo is still holding on!Microsoft Xbox Series...

There are only 1 or 2 rare binary...

Samsung is building an ‘extended reality’ wearable

Wear XR glasses to see the 130-inch large...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy