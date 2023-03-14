Logitech

Weight is a non-negligible part of gaming headsets. Wearing heavy headsets for a long time can easily lead to neck fatigue or even injury. Logitech’s G435 has an ultra-light weight of 165g, and there is no problem even if you wear it for a long time. Amazon Logitech has a variety of headphones on sale. In addition to the G435, there are also G935 and the League of Legends version of the G Pro X. After the price reduction, the discount is as high as 63%. If you are interested, you can refer to it.

Logitech G435

Logitech

The featherweight Logitech G435 Lightspeed headset weighs only 165g and uses a 40mm single body. It is equipped with low-latency Lightspeed wireless technology and Bluetooth connection. The time difference is used to cancel the noise, so that the G435 can not use the microphone boom and reduce the weight.

In terms of appearance, due to the light weight of the G435 itself, many supporting parts are allowed to be discarded in the design, and the overall style is quite simple. In addition, Logitech also pointed out that it has a battery life of about 18 hours, and there is no problem in playing for a long time.

Now Logitech G435 on Amazon is reduced from the original price of US$80 to US$30, a big discount of US$50. Although this discount is only valid in the US region, you can still get it easily by following our shipping guide.

Click here to buy Logitech G435 — US$30

Logitech G935

The Logitech G935 wireless headset uses the largest 50mm unit in the Pro-G series, plus the addition of DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound, allowing you to hear more detailed game sound effects. There is Lightsync RGB lighting on the headset to make it even more beautiful. It can use 8 hours of power on data, which will be extended to 12 hours when the RGB light on the headset is turned off. Users can also adjust the EQ, lighting and more settings of the headset in the Logitech G Hub.

The G935 earphones on Amazon are now reduced from the original price of US$170 to US$107, which can save US$40.

Click here to buy Logitech G935 Wireless Headphones — US$107

Logitech Pro X

The Logitech Pro X gaming headset is equipped with a Pro-G 50mm unit, which can produce high-fidelity and wide-frequency sound, and supports DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound, so that it can accurately reflect the environment in the game and provide information on where the enemy is. Which direction, distance and other information. In addition, it also uses Blue Vo!ce voice filter technology to reduce noise, increase compression ratio and eliminate lip-tooth sounds for your speech, ensuring clear and pleasant voice even when you are furious.

The LoL version of the Pro X gaming headset is being reduced from the original price of US$130 to US$60 on Amazon in the US region, which can save US$70. You can also refer to the shipping strategy to start. If you want to buy it in a more convenient way, you can also start with US$80 and deliver it directly to your door.

Click here to purchase Logitech G Pro X LoL Coupling Edition — starting from US$60