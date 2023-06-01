$379 million financing for PV projects in Chile

Founded in Prague in 2010, solar energy group Solek has closed a $379 million financing. The capital is to flow into the portfolio of photovoltaic projects in Chile. Solek currently operates three dozen photovoltaic power plants in Chile with a total capacity of over 200 MW and has more than 400 MW of projects in development in Latin America. The company is also focused on Europe, where it is developing existing projects while seeking new investment opportunities.

“Phase of dynamic growth”

According to Solek, the financiers BNP Paribas, Natixis, BCI, Scotiabank Chile as well as White & Case and Guerrero Olivos were involved in the financing. Recently, the company entered the important private placement market in the United States (USPP). The solar company also has a 20-year bond issue worth about $178 million.

“Thanks to the great opportunities that the renewable energy sector offers today, Solek is experiencing a phase of dynamic growth that also entails a need for financing. We had to meet strict eligibility criteria to access funding in the USPP market. This flexible financing will allow us to focus on our PV projects and further development,” says Zdeněk Sobotka, Founder and CEO of Solek Group.

Solek wants a total output of two gigawatts by 2027

The proceeds from the USPP bonds will be used primarily to fund the company’s expansion plans and to refinance existing debt. Since 2010, Solek has connected a total of 53 PV solar projects, 18 in Europe and 35 in Chile. The group currently operates more than 38 projects to be built in Chile in 2023 and 2024. The total installed capacity targeted by the end of the program in 2023 is 400 MW worldwide, most of it in Latin America.

In Europe, PV solar projects with a total capacity of 1.4 gigawatts are being planned. The projects in Romania and Greece are said to be in the most advanced stages of development. The connection of the first power plants is planned for 2024. Solek diversifies its activities through projects such as floating power plants, agrophotovoltaics, wind farms, battery storage including CO2 energy domes, green hydrogen production and hybrid projects. The company wants to achieve a total installed capacity of two gigawatts by the end of 2027.