38 Apps Hidden Malicious Advertisement Software Secret Operations Make Mobile Phones “Slow and Clunky” Victims of 35 Million People Worldwide | Life | CTWANT

McAfee, a major antivirus software company, recently revealed that there are 38 apps on Google Play that hide large malicious adware. The possibility of causing a crash has currently affected about 35 million users worldwide.

According to a latest McAfee announcement, McAfee’s information security personnel found a set of malicious adware called “HiddenAds” hidden in 38 apps on Google Play. This malicious software is packaged into various types of mobile apps and put on Google Play, under the name of “cracking games”, disguised as well-known games, under the banner of free to play to attract users to download, and some of them even use the name of MineCraft App The number of downloads has reached tens of millions.

The announcement also pointed out that this malicious advertising software is most often combined with game packaging, because when users are playing games on mobile phones, they will not notice that HiddenAds is secretly executed in the background mode of the mobile phone and generates a large amount of advertising materials. Moreover, HiddenAds will completely hide the generated advertising information, and users will not be able to find any clues from the mobile phone screen.

According to the tracking of information security personnel, they found that HiddenAds has caused serious disasters in the United States, Canada, South Korea, and Brazil, and an estimated 35 million people have been victimized worldwide. After the execution of these HiddenAds software, a large amount of advertisement data will be generated in the background of the mobile phone. Although the user’s personal information will not be leaked, but a large number of advertisements will slow down the operation speed of the mobile phone, or even slow down. , overheating, crashes, crashes, etc. McAfee also announced the list of 38 sets of problematic software, calling on users to delete these software as soon as possible:

Block Box Master Diamond

Craft Sword Mini Fun

Block Box Skyland Sword

Craft Monster Crazy Sword

Block Pro Forrest Diamond

Block Game Skyland Forrest

Block Rainbow Sword Dragon

Craft Rainbow Mini Builder

Block Forrest Tree Crazy

Craft Clever Monster Castle

Block Monster Diamond Dragon

Craft World Fun Robo

Block Pixelart Tree Pro

Craft Mini Lucky Fun

Block Earth Skyland World

Block Rainbow Monster Castle

Block Fun Rainbow Builder

Craft Dragon Diamond Robo

Block World Tree Monster

Block Diamond Boy Pro

Block Lucky Master Earth

Craft Forrest Mini Fun

Craft Sword City Pro

Block Loki Monster Builder

Block Boy Earth Mini

Block Crazy Builder City

Craft Sword Vip Pixelart

Block City Fun Diamond

Craft City Loki Rainbow

Craft Boy Clever Sun

Block City Dragon Sun

Craft Loki Forrest Monster

Lokicraft: Forrest Survival 3D

Craft Castle Sun Rain

Craft Game Earth World

Craft Lucky Castle Builder

Craftsman: Building City 2022

Craft Rainbow Pro Rain