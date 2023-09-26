3D printer Flashforge Creator Pro 2 in the test: Prints two vases at the same time

3D printers have become significantly faster and more reliable in recent years, making them ideal for everyday tasks. For example, you can create your own gadgets, print spare parts and build prototypes.

However, after using the first 3D printer, you quickly realize that the limits of the FDM printing process are getting closer. Strong overhangs or bridges require support structures, which are often difficult to remove and then leave ugly marks on the component.

This is exactly where the so-called IDEX 3D printers come in. At first glance, they look like ordinary 3D printers with a relatively small print area. The small print area is quickly explained because two independent print heads share a print bed. An IDEX printer like the Flashforge Creator Pro 2 can process two filaments at the same time. The two print heads work in parallel and can duplicate or mirror objects. A model can also be printed with two different colors or materials. For example, tires could be printed at once with a flexible filament on the outside and a hard filament on the inside, perfectly welded together.

The most interesting thing about the second print head is the breakaway supports or water-soluble support structures it allows. In addition to the actual printing material, special support filaments such as PVA and HIPS are used here. In contrast to PLA, PETG and ABS, these materials dissolve completely in water or lime juice. Highly complex structures and perfect undersides are finally within reach without the hassle of removing support structures and post-processing.

Our test shows whether this works in practice with the Creator 2 Pro. The online shop gave us the test device Geekbuying where the Flashforge Creator Pro 2 is available for 499 euros.

Construction



The Flashforge Creator Pro 2 is a convenient plug & print 3D printer. The complete housing including mechanics is already pre-assembled. All you have to do is insert the print heads into the print carriage and hook up the roll holders for the filament.

After unpacking, fixing clips are attached to the timing belts for safe transport. Once these are removed, the printer is ready for the first calibration. Nozzle wipers can be attached as an option. These can further improve the print quality.

Installation



After starting the printer for the first time, the distance from the print bed to the print nozzles, the distance between the print heads and the XY calibration of both print heads must be adjusted. The IDEX printer always orientates itself on the left print head. This is the master, so to speak. The left print head first moves to three points on the print bed. The print bed is then aligned using adjustment screws underneath the print bed. These are located left/right in the front and in the middle at the back.

After the correct distance from the left print nozzle to the print bed has been set, the same procedure follows with the right extruder. Particularly pleasant: the settings are regulated and saved via the firmware. There is no need to make any manual adjustments to the print heads.

Finally, the XY calibration is set and saved using two printed test lines. In total, the entire process takes just under 10 minutes.

Photo gallery – Flashforge Creator Pro 2

The 3D printer Flashforge Creator Pro 2 with dual extruder.

Software



The Flashforge Creator Pro 2 was introduced at the end of 2020 and so it is hardly surprising that the two-color pixel touchscreen in blue and white is no longer entirely up to date. Nevertheless, the touchscreen responds reliably and the user interface appears pleasantly clear and tidy.

Flashforge still relies on an industrial appearance for its in-house slicer software Flashprint 5. It’s a shame that a big player like Flashforge doesn’t offer consumers a more intuitive user interface.

In general, the slicer software works error-free and has no glitches. The support structure algorithms work reliably and do a good job. The software now also offers different support types, such as linear and tree structures. In addition, important functions such as raft, wiping tower and external shield are well integrated and noticeably improve print quality.

The raft is a type of printing pad between the print bed and the print model. With Raft, thick lines are first printed with larger line spacing. This pad can be easily removed from the print bed. Again, the printed model on the raft has a minimum distance of 0.3 mm from the raft and can therefore be easily removed from it.

The wiping tower offers both extruders the opportunity to wipe off any filament seeping out before a new layer. This means that filament residues load on the wiping tower instead of on the model surface. The outer shield, as seen in the “Propeller” test print, is a complete shield around the model. The shield serves the same purpose as the wiping tower and ensures a clean surface structure.

Hardware



The maximum installation space of the Creator 2 Pro is 200 × 148 × 150 mm. This is not exactly a lot and is only sufficient for small models. The horizontal and vertical movement mechanics are each stabilized by two steel rods with precise round bearings and leave a reliable impression. The printing speed is a maximum of 100 mm/s. It would certainly be quicker, but the manufacturer ensures reasonable print quality.

The maximum temperature of the printing nozzles is 240 degrees Celsius, the print bed allows up to 120 degrees Celsius. This means the printer can easily process filaments such as PLA, PETG, TPU and ABS.

The entire mechanism is housed in a solid steel frame, which also serves as an enclosure. This enclosure is complemented by a transparent hood. This means that the heat can be trapped in the printing chamber and the printer is also able to process temperature-sensitive materials such as ABS. Thanks to the massive frame, the printer weighs a total of 15 kilos. The Creator Pro 2 can still be carried fairly comfortably using the recessed handles on the sides.

What we noticed negatively during the test was the overall high volume of the printer. In this case, this cannot be attributed solely to the fans. The slightly older stepper motor drivers also increase the volume.

However, the Pro 2 still has a mainboard with replaceable stepper drivers and so the printer can easily be upgraded to a real high-performance dual extruder with quiet TMC 2208 drivers, magnetic flex printing plate and bimetal heatbreaks. However, some changes to the firmware would still have to be made here.

Print quality



We tested the Creator Pro 2 with the standard PLA filament and water-soluble PVA. Both materials are perfect for the printer due to the temperature requirements. While the printed objects were printed with PLA, the PVA was primarily used for the support structures.

Print quality – Flashforge Creator Pro 2

Some of the test prints.

Overall, the results from the tests surprised us positively. At moderate speeds between 35 – 60 mm/s, the print quality is consistently excellent. However, at higher speeds up to 100 mm/s, the print quality visibly drops.

What’s great about the dual extruder: If you’re in a hurry, you can use it to print two objects next to each other at the same time. We tested this with the Benchy model, which worked well. In addition to two exactly the same objects, it is also possible to output mirrored objects.

Preis



The Creator Pro 2 costs around 550 euros in German shops. At the Chinese online store Geekbuying, the printer is available from a European warehouse starting at 499 euros.

Conclusion



Except for the old stepper drivers and the fixed printing platform, the Flashforge Creator Pro 2 is still up to date and now affordable. The dual extruder still offers contemporary and precise mechanics in a solid, closed housing. The quality of the slicer software is also impressive – even if we don’t quite like the appearance.

The Flashforge Creator Pro 2, which costs around 550 euros ex works, is ideal for small functional parts made of PETG and ABS. Thanks to the closed enclosure and high print bed temperatures, materials such as ABS do not cause any problems. Thanks to the second extruder, water-soluble supports or two objects can also be printed at the same time.

