Munich, March 19, 2023 – The online portal Ziddu.com has named 3D printing Munich (3ddruckmuenchen.com) the best 3D printing service in Germany for 2023. The award is based on a comprehensive evaluation of various criteria such as quality, price, delivery time and customer service.

3D Druck München is an online 3D printing service based in Munich that offers a simple and convenient way to turn 3D models into reality. Whether hobbyist, designer, engineer or entrepreneur – at 3D Druck München you will find the right solution for your individual requirements. With the 3D print calculator you can easily configure and order 3D prints. The delivery is carefully packed by a reliable shipping service provider within a few days to anywhere in Germany.

“We are very pleased about this award and would like to thank our customers for their trust and satisfaction,” says Stefan Klaußner, owner of 3D Druck Munich. “We pride ourselves on offering precise, high-quality, industrial-grade 3D printing. We are always at the cutting edge of technology and use high-quality plastic for our products.”

The services of 3D Druck Munich include additive manufacturing, sculptures & statues, rapid prototyping as well as functional parts & prototypes. The FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling) method is used for this.

For more information about 3D printing Munich, visit https://3ddruckmuenchen.com/ or contact [email protected]

3D printing Munich

Stefan Klaussner

Danklstr. 4

81371 München

0176 / 95283078



https://3ddruckmuenchen.com/