3D Touch-like returns! iOS 17 Haptic Feedback Touch for a more realistic machine experience

The official version of iOS 17, the next-generation operating system for the iPhone, will be launched in the fall of September. Prior to this, after Apple released the iOS 17 Beta 2 test version for developers, it also added a 3D Touch function that has been canceled by Apple for many years. Feedback touch simulation is more like 3D Touch feedback.

Beginning with the new version of iOS 17, you can use the iPhone’s haptic feedback touch function to customize the “fast, default, slow“Three kinds of haptic feedback, compared with the original iOS 16 haptic feedback touch function only provides “speed“Two options.

This time the iOS 17 haptic feedback touch adds the “default” option, which is actually the original “fast”, and also improves the original “fast” option, which can make the enhanced haptic feedback touch response speed more sensitive, and the pop-up response when you press and hold the app or picture The speed will also be faster, and the actual experience will be closer to 3D Touch touch interaction.

How to adjust the touch speed of iOS 17 haptic feedback?

Open iPhone’s built-in “Settings”, select “Accessibility”, tap “Touch” and press “Haptic Feedback Touch”

You can choose the duration of the iPhone haptic feedback touch, and you can customize the display content preview, action and menu display time when you press your finger:

“Fast”: Ultra-fast touch response display “Default”: Ordinary tactile feedback Touch response speed “Slow”: Press for a while to display

How is 3D Touch different from Haptic Touch?

The 3D Touch function is an interactive tactile feedback function introduced by Apple from the iPhone 6s series in 2015. It was not until the iPhone XR in 2018 that Apple replaced 3D Touch with “Haptic Touch” and used analog way to achieve.

The original 3D Touch can support different pressure feedback, and can realize Peek and Pop gestures. Compared with the haptic feedback touch (Haptic Touch), it only supports a single long-press level. For users who are accustomed to 3D Touch, the haptic feedback touch response speed is too slow. , now you can adjust the haptic feedback touch response time through the iOS 17 accessibility settings.

If you want to understand the difference between 3D Touch and Haptic Touch, please refer to another in-depth analysis “iPhone replaces 3D Touch with Haptic Touch. What is the difference between the two?” “.

