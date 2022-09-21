The new funny party game “Goonya Monster” developed by MUTAN was officially released today (21st). This is a 3rd person shooter and fighting game, which will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PC Steam on December 4th.

The MUTAN team released the “Goonya Fighter” melee-style party game last year, but the style of “Goonya Monster” has changed a lot. After the character was designed by the Japanese painter “Terada てら”, the whole atmosphere turned into a lovely schoolboy party chaos Fighting sense.

“Goonya Monster” mainly focuses on 3v1 shooting and fighting. 3 players play the super-student camp Busters. They need to defeat the demon Montsers on the field to collect souls, and then bring the souls back to the altar to get points. Stop students, use skills to catch players and eat them, turning the field into a chaotic scene where one person beats ghosts and ghosts catch people.

“Goonya Monster” inherits the funny physical performance of the previous game “Goonya Fighter”, almost all scenes on the field can be destroyed, and the player’s actions will also be affected by the wonderful physical performance.

Players in the student camp can use a variety of weapons to defeat the evil spirits, while the evil spirits have stronger field control skills to capture players alone. When all the students are killed, the evil spirits will win, and the student camp will be able to revive themselves. Teammates, as long as one person survives and can collect all the souls on the field, they can defeat the evil spirits.

The rules are simple, and it supports multiplayer online cooperation. “Goonya Monster” can also customize various shapes for each character, and “Goonya Monster”, which has expanded its development scale this time, also invited well-known voice actors to dub 4 characters. , and enjoy their active shouting performance while gaming.

The game currently has a total of 4 characters including “Octo” (CV. Nogami Sho), “Snail” (CV. Aita Rikako), “Toad” (CV. Sugita Tomohwa), and “Pirarucu” (CV. Firuz Blue) Optional.

