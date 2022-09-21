Home Technology 3v1 cute co-fighting shooter “Goonya Monster” party new work released, on Steam/Switch/PS5 in December | 4Gamers
Technology

3v1 cute co-fighting shooter “Goonya Monster” party new work released, on Steam/Switch/PS5 in December | 4Gamers

by admin
3v1 cute co-fighting shooter “Goonya Monster” party new work released, on Steam/Switch/PS5 in December | 4Gamers

The new funny party game “Goonya Monster” developed by MUTAN was officially released today (21st). This is a 3rd person shooter and fighting game, which will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PC Steam on December 4th.

The MUTAN team released the “Goonya Fighter” melee-style party game last year, but the style of “Goonya Monster” has changed a lot. After the character was designed by the Japanese painter “Terada てら”, the whole atmosphere turned into a lovely schoolboy party chaos Fighting sense.

“Goonya Monster” mainly focuses on 3v1 shooting and fighting. 3 players play the super-student camp Busters. They need to defeat the demon Montsers on the field to collect souls, and then bring the souls back to the altar to get points. Stop students, use skills to catch players and eat them, turning the field into a chaotic scene where one person beats ghosts and ghosts catch people.

“Goonya Monster” inherits the funny physical performance of the previous game “Goonya Fighter”, almost all scenes on the field can be destroyed, and the player’s actions will also be affected by the wonderful physical performance.

Players in the student camp can use a variety of weapons to defeat the evil spirits, while the evil spirits have stronger field control skills to capture players alone. When all the students are killed, the evil spirits will win, and the student camp will be able to revive themselves. Teammates, as long as one person survives and can collect all the souls on the field, they can defeat the evil spirits.

See also  Before the 3rd Venus flyby, Solar Orbiter was bombarded by the sun's coronal material | TechNews Technology News

ss_fdf9a5eeb14f43174c679e88df345b05177fb52e.1920x1080ss_f8e7f8680a1e404ada3782e6e641ed8bc1f104dd.1920x1080ss_eb4a3994baf0ebef023133d99559b86ccfad41d7.1920x1080ss_eab6140f1aa84115504c65d4b9b97647bf2527d9.1920x1080ss_caddb4d3d1755a84b72fccd7b1c3f926f4aeb69a.1920x1080ss_9891c4bfa1347190aef28c499029da90fe3d35a3.1920x1080ss_90453f03ad5e69732e9fadfd83e2c7ce1e90e2ae.1920x1080ss_8e8bdbf056df63f43096a47c5980c7c9981b6a74.1920x1080ss_190405d81cd595239b302b5c9490e101e23b0d96.1920x1080

The rules are simple, and it supports multiplayer online cooperation. “Goonya Monster” can also customize various shapes for each character, and “Goonya Monster”, which has expanded its development scale this time, also invited well-known voice actors to dub 4 characters. , and enjoy their active shouting performance while gaming.

The game currently has a total of 4 characters including “Octo” (CV. Nogami Sho), “Snail” (CV. Aita Rikako), “Toad” (CV. Sugita Tomohwa), and “Pirarucu” (CV. Firuz Blue) Optional.

The hilarious party game “Goonya Monster” developed by MUTAN will be released on Nintendo Switch, PS5 and PC Steam on December 4th.

You may also like

The price of apps from the App Store...

Call of Duty League returns later this year...

The price of apps from the App Store...

Former console boss Sean Ryden now works for...

Counterintuitive online marketing based on substance and taking...

How to choose devices for games

Margaret Hamilton and the code written for Apollo...

AMA: dDAO x Matters “Decentralized Collaborative Writing Project”...

“Online advertising must and can respect privacy.” The...

Robots and algorithms in elementary school, where are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy