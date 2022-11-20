More investments

The cloud, therefore, knows no crisis and consequently neither does the data center market, the hardware “legs” that support digital clouds. The trend is global, but Italy is driven by the delay factor: digitization has started, spending is accelerating and, consequently, investments too.

All the big techs have entered our market (from Amazon to Google to Microsoft) but the future is not static. The national cloud project is also around the corner, which is something more than a plan even if it has not yet taken off. However, by 2025 it will have to contain 75% of the data of Italian public offices, which today are parked in 11,000 computing centers (often little more than an office server) which, according to theAgency for digital Italyare practically all (95%) at cybersecurity risk due to insufficient equipment, but also for reliability and processing capacity.

technological sovereignty

The government Melons seems intent on pursuing the plan: in his confidence speech, the Prime Minister also briefly but very clearly mentioned this issue: “The digital transition, strongly supported by the Pnrr, must be accompanied by technological sovereignty, the cloud national and cybersecurity”.

Italy is in good company, however. Worldwide spending on public cloud, according to Gartner, will grow by 20.7% in 2023 to reach 591.8 billion dollars compared to 490.3 billion in 2022. According to Gartner analysts, a key role is played by « current inflationary pressures and the macroeconomic conditions that are having an effect push and pull on cloud spending. Cloud as a bastion of security and innovation that supports growth in uncertain times due to its agile nature. In short, the migration to the cloud has just begun.