4 important points in the ERP implementation

The ERP implementation is a complex project with enormous implications. companies should therefore proceed in a structured manner from the start. Four points are for the successful Implementation of the new ERP system is particularly important. This article introduces them before.

planning and preparation

In this article, we assume that an ERP provider has already been selected and that the rollout of the system should now begin. The corresponding project should be professionally prepared and planned. Above all, it is important to formulate the goals and expectations of the ERP project in a concrete and measurable way. This is the only way to ensure that everyone involved is heading in the same direction. In addition, change management is made easier if it is clear what will change (or should change) as a result of the new ERP.

The preparation also includes putting together a competent project team.

This team usually consists of the following members:

Member of the Executive Board

project manager

IT-Leiter*in

Key User

It is common to designate a key user for each department in the company. These specialized employees are later the contact persons for the colleagues in their department. They make a significant contribution to the acceptance and success of the ERP project. They also ensure that the technical requirements for the ERP software are correctly implemented.

Furthermore, a project plan for the ERP introduction must be drawn up. In addition to budget planning, the resource “time” is of particular importance. First of all, it is important to define a realistic schedule. In addition, it should be ensured that those involved in the project are given enough freedom to support the ERP project with full commitment. To do this, it may well be necessary to withdraw them completely from day-to-day business at times. This often poses a certain challenge, especially for small and medium-sized companies.

training of employees

Another important factor for the successful introduction of the future ERP system is early user training. Ideally, companies use a training system that comes as close as possible to the later productive system. This applies to the functions and interfaces as well as to the workflows and content (e.g. master data). The goal should always be to make the training as practical as possible. Ideally, the training is set up and accompanied jointly by the ERP provider and the key users. The participants should also be able to practice as much as possible in the system instead of just looking at presentations.

Adaptation of the ERP system

The technical part of the implementation mainly deals with adapting the future ERP system to the company’s requirements. The to-do points are usually specified in a specification. On this basis, the provider first makes all the relevant basic settings in the ERP together with the customer. This process is also called customizing. Additional modules, add-ons or plug-ins may also be installed in order to extend the range of functions of the ERP system to the desired extent. Individual adjustments (modifications) are sometimes also necessary in order to individualize the ERP. However, this step can very often be avoided, especially with ERP software for medium-sized companies, which is available in various industry versions. The list of technical implementation tasks is rounded off by the setup of interfaces and the migration of data from the old system.

Monitoring and Optimization

The ERP introduction is formally completed with the go-live of the new ERP solution. However, the work does not end here. Because companies should monitor the new ERP in productive operation to determine whether the defined goals of the introduction have actually been achieved. In addition, it is important to continuously improve processes. For this purpose, Enterprise Resource Planning has to be adapted and expanded again and again.