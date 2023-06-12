4 Italian startups that promote sport and well-being (also in the company)

RiminiWellness 2023, the Italian Exhibition Group event staged at the Rimini Fair dedicated to sport and well-being, ended a few days ago. This year startups and innovative companies in the sector have been the protagonists, but innovation in fitness and wellness is an Italian tradition if you think that Italy, and more precisely Romagna, is home to one of the largest companies in the world of the sector, Technogym. Born just like a startup 40 years ago, now it exports technology and innovation in the sector all over the world. Today, finally, other young entrepreneurs are following in the footsteps of Nerio Alessandri in the industry.

Many of the Italian “sports” startups were born within Wylabspecialized Ligurian incubator based in Chiavari born from a partnership between the platform dedicated to football scouting WyScout and Antonio Gozzi, president of Virtus Entella, the team from Chiavari that plays in Serie C. This year, however, it opened at the Foro Italico in Roma Wesportupstartup accelerator in the sector, supported by Sport and Health, a public company owned by the Ministry of Economy.

Wall Street Football, trading on the performance of football players

Among these Wall Street Football, a startup which, thanks to the integration of a mathematical and statistical model with machine learning, has created an exclusive algorithm to analyze data and predict the actions and future results of players.

The B2B platform offered by WSF is the first of its kind to allow investors to bet and trade based on the actual performance of football players. Using their advanced technology, the company is able to generate prices and quotes for each player, updating them in real-time based on both their actual performance and market dynamics.

Fitprime, sport and wellness for companies

With a more business-to-business oriented approach, the startup Fitprime is a corporate welfare services platform focused on people’s well-being. It allows people to stay fit both at a gym, locating the closest one thanks to geolocation, and at home, with virtual workouts. Furthermore, it provides a “Nutrition” section to create a personalized food plan together with nutritionists.

In 2022, the startup achieved a turnover of 8 million euros, up 220% compared to the previous year. Today it has more than one hundred client companies, 80% of which have an average of 4,000 employees. Born six years ago, the Roman company founded by Matteo Musa and Gianluca Mozzillo aims to double, reaching 16 million by the end of 2023. During 2022, over 20,000 people used Fitprime season tickets in over 3,000 affiliated sports centres, for a total of more than 1.5 million training sessions and approximately 300,000 lessons conducted online.

Healthy Virtuoso, awards for those who lead a healthy lifestyle

It also promotes a healthy and sporty lifestyle by working with companies Healthy Virtuoso, a startup that helps companies of all sizes improve the engagement and well-being of their employees through a measurable program with a strong sustainable impact. Born in 2017 from an idea by Andrea Severino and Nicola Tardelli, it has gained a huge following with over 200,000 downloads and numerous important collaborations.

Thanks to engagement and rewarding actions, Healthy Virtuoso encourages and rewards people who are committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. With the aim of bringing prevention into the lives of workers, Healthy Virtuoso has also launched company check-ups. A program that includes face-to-face and digital days to help people gain greater awareness of their state of health.

Through specialized personnel, targeted check-ups are carried out for different spheres of interest, thus helping the company to take care of its employees and prevent the onset of pathologies that cause malaise, low productivity and in some circumstances burnout.

Sportclubby, the platform for sports centres

Always remaining within the management of sports organizations, Sports clubby aims to become the reference platform for booking sports and wellness.

In fact, this start-up has created an innovative management system that allows you to better control the sports center, the studio, the gym and any activity that requires a reservation: from managing access directly from your smartphone to optimizing the center’s utility costs sporty with home automation connected to reservations.

Furthermore, for the end user Sportclubby has created an app that allows, with the same experience, to book any sporting activity, organize matches and activities with friends, set one’s level and progress based on the results obtained.