4 Smartphones bis 1.000 Euro

If you want a top smartphone, you have to dig deep into your pocket. Especially the big manufacturers like Google, Apple and Samsung charge dearly for their high-end cell phones. We’ll show you which models are really worth the money – with one manufacturer in particular surprising.

If the new smartphone is to accompany you for a long time, it can be worth looking in the high-end class: Samsung, Apple and Google are well-known names. But which models are really worth a look? We put you in our overview the best phones 2023 and show you their advantages and disadvantages. First of all: All devices can be charged wirelessly, are 5G-capable and are certified waterproof according to IP68 – the memory of none of the smartphones can be expanded either.

The best cell phones of 2023 at a glance

GIGA tip With the iPhone 14 (880 euros at Saturn) you get one of the most powerful Apple cell phones.Price tip too Oppo is represented: Das Find X5 Pro (720 euros on eBay) stands out with its ceramic case – and convinces with a low price. If you are looking for a lot of Android and don’t want to dig too deep into your pocket, this is the one for you Google Pixel 7 Pro (700 euros on eBay) well advised Samsung Galaxy S23 (730 euros at Notebooksbilliger.de) convinces thanks to the specially made processor for a lot of performance.

iPhone 14: It’s worth it – unless you own the predecessor

GIGA tip With the iPhone 14 (view at Saturn) Apple has once again made a leap forward – albeit not to the extent expected by some: On the display side, everything is quite similar to the iPhone 13 and 14 Pro: With With a diagonal of 6.1 inches, the mobile phone fits comfortably in the hand – an always-on function is only reserved for the Pro version. There are also many parallels in the camera: the main camera has a resolution of 12 megapixels (like its predecessor) and there is also an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera finally convinces with an autofocus.

Although the jump from the iPhone 13 to the iPhone 14 is not too big, the successor has some new features (Image source: IMAGO / AFLO)

The battery in iPhones is always a mystery: how does Apple manage to keep the battery with a capacity of just 3.280 mAh According to Stiftung Warentest, it lasts almost 40 hours with normal use? The answer lies in the system: Since the hardware and software come from the same manufacturer, both interact so well with each other that the smartphone offers a lot of performance, but still works efficiently. However, the Charging in just under 2 hours too much patience – that’s why the Stiftung Warentest “only” gave the battery a grade of 2.2. In addition, thanks to a waterproof housing (IP68-certified) and a long update supply, the iPhone is designed to be durable inside and out, as usual.

Overall, the iPhone 14 achieved a grade of 1.7 (“good”) from the test institute, which is a great rating – the Pro models even get a grade of 1.6. The iPhone 14 series is convincing across the board at Stiftung Warentest, so you can’t go wrong with it. But if you own an iPhone 13, it’s hardly worth jumping to the successor.

Advantages:

convincing powerful battery very good photo quality

Disadvantages:

Apple iPhone 14 (Midnight) now from €869.99 at Saturn

Price from 07/16/2023 05:55

Display6.1 inch with 60 HzOperating system & SoCiOS 16 with A15 Bionic chipMemory128 to 512 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM

Oppo Find X5 Pro: A real eye-catcher at a fair price

Price tip One would hardly expect the Chinese manufacturer Oppo to be in an overview of the best mobile phones in 2023. However, it has Oppo Find X5 Pro (view on eBay) not for nothing did he get the grade 1.9 at Stiftung Warentest: On the one hand, it already fails chic and high-quality design on. The back of the smartphone is ceramic with a slight bump for the camera. Since everything is made of one piece of ceramic, the Oppo Find X5 Pro convinces with a pleasant handiness – despite the 6.7 inch display diagonal.

The camera of the Oppo Find X5 Pro was created in cooperation with the well-known Swedish camera manufacturer Hasselblad. (Image source: Oppo)

In addition to the chic exterior, there is a strong interior: The OLED display provides strong colors, shows content sharply and has very good brightness. At Stiftung Warentest, the display was rated with a very good grade of 1.2. As a SoC, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 installed, i.e. a predecessor of the processor in the above Samsung Galaxy S23. Although it is no longer up-to-date, it still provides a lot of power. You can’t complain about the triple camera (50 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultra wide angle and 13 megapixel telephoto) either: pictures are rich in detail even under weak light and the camera achieved a good rating of 2.0 at the test institute. Incidentally, the Swedish camera manufacturer had the development Hasselblad contributed.

The Oppo Find X5 Pro shows its strengths and weaknesses when it comes to the battery: On the one hand, the runtime is good despite the large battery 5.000-mAh-Battery at just 37.5 hours (with normal use) behind the runtimes of the other models in our selection. On the other hand, the phone charges very quickly compared to the other models in our selection: good 40 minutes it takes to get back to 100 percent.

Advantages:

high-quality design strong interior fast battery charging

Disadvantages:

Battery life a little shorter in comparison Display6.7 inch with 120 HzOperating system & SoCColorOS 12.1 (Android 12) with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1Memory256 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM

Google Pixel 7 Pro: The usual Pixel quality

Just as Apple shapes the development of iOS, Google shapes that of Android, which is why we take a look at the current flagship Pixel 7 Pro (view on eBay) throw. With the previous Pixel 6 series, Google made a big leap forward – so big that the Pixel 7 is relatively small. So the same applies here: If you own the Pixel 6 (Pro), it’s hardly worth jumping to the 7 series. But either way, with the Pixel you get a smartphone that my colleague Peter praised very much in his test of the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 7 Pro is just as unique in terms of its back as its predecessor – only that it now looks a bit more noble thanks to the metal frame (Image source: GIGA)

Since “pure” Android is used in the pixel devices, handling is very intuitive and has many useful and distinguishing features: Live translation, post sharpening of blurry photos and more. The Pixel 7 Pro is still a bit lame in other areas: For example, the fingerprint sensor or the charging speed – the empty Pixel 7 Pro is only fully charged again after almost an hour and a half.

The pixel camera is also convincing again in the 7 Pro: The performance is still very good, and the smartphone now takes even faster (and therefore better) pictures than its predecessor, especially in low light. This also applies to other difficult light situations (e.g. backlight). Only with the zoom does Peter notice small but bearable problems in the test.

Like the iPhone 14, the Google Pixel 7 Pro will be too provided with software updates for a long time (up to Android 16) and with security updates until 2027. Both the normal Pixel 7 and the Pro version are waterproof according to IP68.

Advantages:

convincing performance convincing photo quality strong battery

Disadvantages:

Display6.7 inch with 120 HzOS & SoCAndroid 13 with Tensor G2Memory128 to 512 GB ROM, 12 GB RAM

In our video you will learn everything you need to know about the Pixel 7 Pro:

Samsung Galaxy S23: Remains true to the S-Class

Of course we also have the latest model from Samsung up our sleeve: with the Galaxy S23 (view at Notebooksbilliger.de) Samsung remains true to the S-Class and has launched a handy smartphone that, like its predecessor, convinces with a very good OLED display, supported by strong performance. Qualcomm’s exclusive System-on-a-Chip (SoC) takes care of the latter „Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy“ – the fastest processor to date.

With a display diagonal of 6.1 inches, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is just as handy in size as the S22 or the iPhone 14 (Image source: GIGA)

As always, you can also rely on the camera: With 50 megapixels for the main camera, 12 megapixels for the ultra wide-angle lens and 10 megapixels for the telephoto lens, the Galaxy S23 takes very good pictures – even in dim light. In addition, the front camera was finally treated to 12 instead of 10 megapixels, but what to do no big difference to the predecessor leads.

As with the predecessors in our selection, Samsung also supports a long-standing update policy: How the Galaxy S23 (Android 13 pre-installed) gets four new Android updates and 5 years of security updates. In addition, as with the devices above, the S23 models are also waterproof to IP68.

Advantages:

bright displaystrong performancevery good photo quality (like the S22)

Disadvantages:

Offer at Notebooksbilliger.de Display6.1 inch with 120 HzOperating system & SoCOne UI 5.1 (Android 13) with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for GalaxyMemory 128 to 256 GB ROM, 8 GB RAM

GIGA recommends

Smartphone purchase advice at GIGA

The best cell phones of 2023: Here’s how we picked them

There are many models for the best cell phones in 2023. Certain characteristics were an exclusion criterion for us, such as being too old. We based our own tests on the results of the Stiftung Warentest – reviews are linked below. The results of other test sites and user ratings also influence the selection. The latter were helpful because they didn’t judge based on benchmark numbers and other laboratory values, which were rather uninformative, but instead emphasized individual impressions.

Sources used: Stiftung Warentest (edition 6/2023)

With our research, we at GIGA want to recommend you suitable products and avoid bad purchases. Your trust is important to us – that’s why you can rely on us. I myself have been dealing with mobile phones and smartphones for years. All generations have fascinated me, from the Nokia classics to the first clamshell and sliding cell phones to smartphones. Personally, not only technical innovations are important to me, but also sustainability.

A note on prices: Most Android smartphones are subject to strong price fluctuations, especially in the first 6 months after the market launch, they fall the fastest. Deal events like Prime Day, Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday also have a strong impact on prices. We keep you up to date on current offers in our deal overview, it’s worth checking out the daily offers regularly!

