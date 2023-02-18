9tripod recently launched the Pico Pi V2.0 Single Board Computer (SBC). This SBC is based on the Rockchip RK3588S, which can be said to be a direct competitor of the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B. The size of Pico Pi V2.0 is 85*56 mm, which is the same size as Raspberry Pi 4 Model B.

9tripod indicates that the Pico Pi V2.0 runs Android 12 or Debian 11 and supports the Yocto project for building custom Linux distributions.

The Rockchip RK3588S has an NPU that delivers up to 6 TOPS of performance, along with an ARM Mali-G610 GPU, four Cortex-A55 CPU cores, and four Cortex-A76 cores.

Pico Pi V2.0 has the following I/O ports:

1 x 3.5mm headphone port

1 4-lane MIPI DSI connector

1 x 40-pin GPIO header

1 GB network

1 個 Micro HDMI 2.1

1 MicroSD card reader

2 個 USB 2.0 Type-A

2 個 USB 3.0 Type-A

1 個 USB Type-C (DisplayPort)

1 個 USB Type-C (5V / 3A)

Pico Pi V2.0 supports the installation of 8 GB to 32 GB of memory, the processing performance should be 4 times that of Raspberry Pi 4 Model B, and the starting price is 124 US dollars.