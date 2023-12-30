Home » 40 2024 games confirmed for Game Pass
40 2024 games confirmed for Game Pass

40 2024 games confirmed for Game Pass

Game Pass users can look forward to an exciting lineup of games in 2024, with 40 titles already confirmed for subscription. X user Baiisun has compiled a handy image summarizing all the games, including highly anticipated ones like Ark II, Avowed, and Persona 3 Reload.

Other notable titles on the list include Eiyuden breaking latest news: Hundred Heroes, Hollow Knight: Silksong, STALKER 2: Heart of Chernobyl, Still Wakes The Deep, Towerborne, and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II. These games promise to offer a diverse range of experiences for Game Pass users to enjoy.

It’s worth noting that more content will be added in 2024, including products from Activision Blizzard. However, the current list of 40 games provides a glimpse of the exciting lineup that awaits Game Pass subscribers next year.

For more details and the full list of confirmed games, interested readers can check out the post on X user Baiisun’s Twitter account.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

