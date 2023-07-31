40 years after the Terminator, James Cameron and the fear of AI: “I warned you, you didn’t listen to me”

He’s a Hollywood director, he is not a scientist, a programmer, developer or software engineer. But James Cameron is not just a Hollywood director: he is the director who first imagined and gave concreteness to the fears of mankind about robots and artificial intelligences.

He did it with Terminatorwhich is about to turn 40 exactly (it will be in October 2024) and over time has out of the cinematographic dimension to become part of popular culture. So much so that it is still used as a touchstone for imagining what machines might or might not do. Also taken as an example by scientists, programmers, developers and software engineers.

“The danger will be AI for military use”

It is therefore interesting to understand what Cameron’s ideas are today on this issue, in a world where AIs have more and more space and in which fears grow for the future of the human race precisely because of these developments. Exactly as happens in the film, which is still very enjoyable and can be seen in streaming on more or less all the main platforms.

In a recent and very long interview granted to Canadian CTV at an event organized by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society in Ottawa, the director (who is 69 and is Canadian) spoke about both current and past fears related to AIs and the case of the strike of actors and screenwritersrelated to this very topic.

to one specific question on the fears expressed by Geoffrey Hinton and numerous other AI fathers, Cameron responded bluntly: “I totally agree with them and their concerns,” he said. Then adding, partly serious and partly not, that “in 1984 I tried to warn you, but you didn’t listen to me”. According to the director, “the greatest danger” is in any case the military use that could be made of artificial intelligence: “I think we will enter the equivalent of a arms race like nuclear, but with artificial intelligence – he explained – And if we (Westerners, ed) don’t do it, the others will. And therefore there will be an escalation ”.

Again: “It is not difficult to imagine AIs engaged in a war scenario, with entire battles fought by computers at one speed incomprehensible to humans. And from which we will never have the possibility of going back”.

James Cameron in a recent photo

AIs in Hollywood: “Too soon to say what impact they will have”

According to Cameron, in any case, humans would still be superior, at least from a cerebral point of view and at least for now: “There are certain cases in which our mind works as if it were a quantum computer – he clarified – We have the ability to put together a lot of seemingly unrelated variables, evaluate them and then come to a conclusion”. It’s “that thing we call instinct”, which machines do not have and which at the moment “is the highest form of computational capacity”.

There is also a question of efficiency, according to the director: “You can converse with a chatbot and it will seem a little human, but to do it needs 10-20 megawatts of energy and a set of processors that will weigh thousands of tons. We can do it with a kilo and a half of gray matter”.

Perhaps also for this reason, Cameron seemed less fearful than many Hollywood colleagues, on the changes that AI could bring to the world of cinema: “I don’t think technology is or will soon be able to replace screenwriters”, above all because “the question is never who wrote a story, but whether that story is a good story.” On this, the director made it clear that he does not believe that “an artificial mind, which it just swallows and then regurgitates what other human minds have thought, about the life they’ve had, about love, about lying, about fear, about mortality, and put it all together in a word salad, has something to say that will strike an audience.”

Also for this reason, Cameron explained that “I wouldn’t be absolutely interested” in having an artificial intelligence write the screenplay for one of his films, however admitting that time will tell what impact they will really have on the film industry: “Let’s wait 20 years and let’s see if and when an AI will win an Oscar for the screenplay. At that point I think we could take it seriously ”. Although perhaps by then it might be a little late.

