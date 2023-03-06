Home Technology 40 years of the mobile phone
40 years of the mobile phone

40 years of the mobile phone

By a strange twist of fate, this morning I had been invited to talk on Rai about the 40th anniversary of the first mobile phone, presented on March 6, 1983 and put on sale in 1984 (the one in the photo is Martin Cooper, its inventor), and I woke up with the dead phone. Inert. A black parallelepiped, shiny and with no signs of life. It looked like the monolith it starts with 2001: A Space Odyssey.

After trying to revive it with the usual procedure (volume up, volume down, power key), I started thinking about how to organize the day without cell phone. Work chats are all there. But also those at school and with family members. I could send mail, but in the meantime they were certainly writing to me and I didn’t answer. Then I realized that I use my cell phone to go shopping in the neighborhood market and I even pay for my coffee with my smartphone at the coffee shop near my house. For once I could use cash, but I also use a mobile phone app for the ATM. Furthermore, due to two-factor authentication, the mobile phone has become indispensable for accessing many digital sites and services, from Amazon to Google, from eBay to Netflix, to banks: after you enter the password they send you a code via SMS and with that you log in. Not to mention the Public Administration: you log in with Spid, but my password is my face, recorded on my mobile phone. In short, time passed and anxiety rose too.

Is it possible to live without a mobile phone? Of course, up until the 1980s we lived without it: and we went around with a paper address book for the telephone numbers of our contacts; and with the maps of Allcity in the car so as not to get lost in traffic; and we queued up at the bank or in the Municipality for any practice. Sure you can live without cell phones, but there’s no reason to. Which doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t be turned off every now and then, or that social media notifications shouldn’t be blocked or that children can use them by themselves; but to say, as they later said on TV, that we should use them “only one hour a day to make the brain work better”, means not having understood what they are. Meanwhile, luckily, my cell phone woke up.

