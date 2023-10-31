400 euros discount on 55-inch LG OLED evo TV from 2023

Today we’re talking about a very interesting discount offered by Comet on a OLED TV from LG’s 2023 C3 rangeon which it is possible to save 400 Euros compared to the list price imposed by the manufacturer.

It’s about the55-inch OLED55C34LA, which can be purchased for 1399 Euros, 400 Euros less than the 1799 Euros listed. Comet guarantees delivery for Wednesday 7 November 2023 if you place the order within 8 hours of the time of writing, but it is also possible to opt for free collection at one of the points of sale throughout Italy. The distribution chain also allows you to make the payment in three monthly installments of 466.33 Euros per month with PayPal at zero interest and zero interest, while by ticking the dedicated box it is also possible to extend the assistance contract at the price of 129 Euros.

Il TV is equipped with a 55-inch OLED evo panel with a resolution of 3840×2160 pixels 4K Ultra HD, but also guarantees a response time of 0.1ms. Support for digital terrestrial DVB-T2 and DVB-S2 guaranteed.

As always, we recommend placing your order as soon as possible if you are interested.

