SEGA’s new mobile game “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set-“, which is expected to be launched in the spring of 2023, officially announced today that the pre-login activity has reached 100,000 people, and it will be confirmed that the gift can be used to obtain characters and other purposes. 700 “Gems”.

Depending on the number of people who have registered in advance, in addition to “gems” that can be used to obtain characters and other purposes, other luxurious rewards are also expected. Afterwards, according to the progress of the pre-registration, information about additional rewards will be released on the event page simultaneously. Players who have not yet pre-registered must pre-register this game and participate in the pre-registration event!

Luxurious rewards will be presented according to the number of people achieved! Pre-registration campaign is underway!

Activity period: February 10, 2023 (Friday) ~ before the official listing

“Wrong Game Re:set-” officially launched the pre-registration activity today! According to the number of people who have registered in advance, luxurious rewards will be presented after the game is officially launched. Reaching 300,000 times will give you a “gem” that can be used for 10 gashapons as a reward! Please refer to the official website for details.

Reach 50,000 people… A total of 500 gems[Achieved!】

Reach 100,000 people… A total of 700 gems[Achieved!】

Reach 150,000 people… A total of 900 gems

Reach 200,000 people… A total of 1100 gems

Reach 250,000 people… A total of 1300 gems

Reach 300,000 people… A total of 1,500 gems

《404 GAME RE:SET》Public Fan Kit

The “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set-” official website released the “Fan Kit” that can be used on smartphones, PCs, and community ICONs today. Fan Kit Part 1 and t Part 2 will release the “Cast” character designed by Mr. yuugen. Afterwards, the third episode will be released one after another, so please look forward to it.