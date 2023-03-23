[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]
Depending on the number of people who have registered in advance, in addition to “gems” that can be used to obtain characters and other purposes, other luxurious rewards are also expected. Afterwards, according to the progress of the pre-registration, information about additional rewards will be released on the event page simultaneously. Players who have not yet pre-registered must pre-register this game and participate in the pre-registration event!
Luxurious rewards will be presented according to the number of people achieved! Pre-registration campaign is underway!
“Wrong Game Re:set-” officially launched the pre-registration activity today! According to the number of people who have registered in advance, luxurious rewards will be presented after the game is officially launched. Reaching 300,000 times will give you a “gem” that can be used for 10 gashapons as a reward! Please refer to the official website for details.
Reach 50,000 people… A total of 500 gems[Achieved!】
Reach 100,000 people… A total of 700 gems[Achieved!】
Reach 150,000 people… A total of 900 gems
Reach 200,000 people… A total of 1100 gems
Reach 250,000 people… A total of 1300 gems
Reach 300,000 people… A total of 1,500 gems
