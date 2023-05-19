“404 GAME RE:SET” held its first “cloud event” and the new CAST “Qi Weijie (Cathode)” debuted “404 GAME RE:SET -“

SEGA released a new mobile game, saving the girl from falling into the dark shooting style RPG “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set-” held the first “cloud event” today. The new CAST “Strange World (Cathode)” is here! Simultaneously hold the “New CAST PICK UP Gacha” event.

In the first live broadcast after the official launch, guest voice actress Ms. Nichia Omori will bring the latest event news and version update information of “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set -” to players.

Clear the special task to get the “Skill Unlock Code”! Hold the 1st “Cloud Mission”!

Event period: May 19, 2023 (Friday) 10:00 to May 30 (Tuesday) 09:59

“Cloud Mission” is a limited-time event consisting of all 15 missions. In addition to experiencing the special plot, you can also get the first reward item “Access Key” for completing the strategy. Use the “Access Key” to challenge the special task “Chaos Cloud”. In this special task, there is a chance to get the CAST growth special item “Skill Unlock Code”!

The new CAST “Strange World (Cathode)” is here!

“Strange World (Cathode)” is new! “New CAST PICK UP Gacha” event is being held!

Event period: May 19, 2023 (Fri) after maintenance ~ May 30 (Tues) 09:59

The new CAST “Odd World (Cathode)” that played a big role in the first “Cloud Mission” is here! “New CAST PICK UP Gacha” event is being held! This “New CAST PICK UP Gacha” will have a limited discount (150CP→50CP) every day. There will be more than one ★2 character in 10 consecutive draws!

“404 GAME RE:SET – Wrong Game Re:set -” Official Live #01!

Live broadcast date: May 26, 2023 (Fri) 20:00～

Published by SEGA, the shooter-style RPG “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set -” that saves girls who have fallen into darkness will be broadcast live #01, which is scheduled to be held on May 26 (Friday) at 20:00.

The next version update is expected to add new content information, new information about joining the war and cooperation plot activities, and will also share gameplay tips and game strategy information.

Watching this program will allow you to enjoy “404 GAME RE:SET – Error Game Re:set -” even more! Please don’t miss it.

live guest