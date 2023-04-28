49-euro ticket on the ICE: There are these exceptions

The start for the 49-euro ticket was announced for May 1, 2023. Like the 9-euro version, the Germany ticket should be valid for local transport. That means you can use it on regional trains, among other things. In the ICE it does not normally apply. There is one exception where you can also use the fast Deutsche Bahn train with the cheap ticket.

Normally, the 49-euro ticket is not intended for journeys on the ICE (“Intercity Express”) and IC trains. If you are sitting on one of these trains with your ticket and do not have a valid long-distance travel ticket, you are traveling “black”. Only under certain conditions does it apply in corresponding trains.

Travel with the 49-euro ICE ticket: In these cases it is possible

Do you travel with the Deutschland-Ticket in regional and local transport and arrives at its destination with a delay of at least 20 minutes to calculate, you can take another train (source: Bund.de). You can also choose an ICE for this. But first you have to pay in advance and buy a ticket for the higher-value train. You submit the ICE ticket to Deutsche Bahn after your journey (source: Rhein24.de).

With reference to the delay you have one Right to reimbursement of the ICE fare. Have the delay confirmed by a railway employee, for example the conductor or at a service point. A screenshot showing the delayed arrival time in the DB app can also serve as proof. The processing of the application should take 14 days. However, due to increased travel volume, it can also take longer before you get the fare for the ICE ticket refunded. A corresponding regulation already existed for the 9-euro ticket.

ICE usable on some routes

As in many other places, there are also some special rules for the Germany ticket when using the ICE. It is also valid for ICE and IC trains on selected routes if the fast train is used as a local train on a route. This is the case, for example, with the Intercity route between Bremen and Norddeich/Mole the case. Public transport tickets can also be used on these long-distance routes:

Rostock Hbf – Ribnitz-Damgarten West – Velgast – Stralsund (here also ICE)

Stuttgart main station – Horb – Singen (Htw) – Constance

Bremen Hbf – Oldenburg (Oldb) – Augustfehn – Leer (Ostfr) – Emden Hbf – Emden Outer Harbor / Norddeich Mole

Erfurt – Weimar – Jena – Gera

Dortmund – Witten – Iserlohn-Letmathe – Altena (Westf) – Werdohl – Plettenberg – Finnentrop – Lennestadt-Grevenbrück – Lennestadt-Altenhundem – Kreuztal – Siegen-Weidenau – Siegen Hbf – Dillenburg (Hesse)

Berlin Central Station – Airport BER Terminal 1-2 – Doberlug-Kirchhain – Elsterwerda

Berlin Südkreuz/Berlin Spandau – Berlin Gesundbrunnen – Prenzlau (here also ICE)

Potsdam – Berlin Hbf – Cottbus

Dresden main station – Freiberg (Sachs) – Chemnitz Hb

Gäubahn between Stuttgart and Singen

Source: Deutsche Bahn / Frankfurter Rundschau / SWR, information without guarantee

Deutschland-Ticket: Normally not valid on the ICE

If trains run according to the normal timetable and a punctual arrival can be expected, no ICE trains may be used with the 49-euro ticket. You can travel all over Germany with the ticket, but you have to take the long journeys in the regional trains. You can only take a seat in 2nd class with it. If you want to travel in 1st class, you have to book a new ticket.

The ticket is also valid on all buses and trains in local public transport. You will also be able to drive it on some ferries that are part of the public transport system. The ticket is scheduled to start on May 1st, but you can pre-order it now.

