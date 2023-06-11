Google has expanded its digital wallet wallet and now makes it possible to store the Deutschlandticket in it. Users can store their already purchased 49-euro tickets in the wallet app for mobile access.
Google Wallet supports Deutschlandticket
With the Deutschlandticket, you can travel conveniently throughout the country at a fixed price. To make ticket management even easier, Google supports the nationwide ticket now also in the digital purse Wallet. Users can store the ticket they have already purchased in Google Wallet and show it from there (source: Google blog The Keyword).
In the announcement, Google points out that not all sales outlets for the Deutschlandticket are on board. It is from “selected transport companies” spoken. Google has not announced what these are in detail. The group also keeps to itself whether more will be added in the near future.
In general, it is also in Germany It has been possible to save tickets on Google Wallet for some time. However, the scope of the support depends on the respective transport association. In order to at least mitigate this problem, Wallet will soon also offer the option of storing any QR code or barcode in the wallet. You can define the title and description yourself. Google then creates its own code from the photographed code. It is not yet clear when exactly the function will be activated.
Google Wallet: New features for US users
Apart from the Germany ticket, Google has announced other functions for wallet. However, these are only available to US users and in some cases also to people from Great Britain. these can Health insurance cards or identity cards deposit with wallet. Access and company ID cards are to be added over the course of the year.