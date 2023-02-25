news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Today marks exactly one year since Russia launched a war in Ukraine that has killed tens of thousands, forced millions from their homes, and caused immeasurable environmental damage. Luckily, Russia’s expected quick victory never happened, and Ukraine is still standing and even starting to regain lost ground.

Now three of the most prominent developers from Ukraine share their thoughts on the past year,4A Games(Metro series,GSC Game World（S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2： Heart of Chornobyl）和Frogwares (Sherlock Holmes The Awakened). We list their posts below, and especially recommend checking out the latter. It was a long string of tweets from employees sharing their personal stories about a completely unnecessary tragedy that should never have happened.

https://twitter.com/4AGames/status/1629134403149475840

https://twitter.com/stalker_thegame/status/1629137849596387328

https://twitter.com/Frogwares/status/1629114921488089092

