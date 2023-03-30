A new confirmation arrives and a further prize that adds to a path that he has been seeing for some time Microsoft e 4wardPRO collaborate closely in an increasingly synergistic and strategic way. The company part of Impresoft Group announces the achievement of Partner Designation “Microsoft Cloud”an important milestone made possible thanks to the work of the whole team.

4wardPRO is, in fact, one of the first Microsoft partners globally to have obtained all six Solutions Partner Designations foreseen in the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Programwhich has redesigned the way the company defines and measures partners of excellence, defining rigid KPIs that more deeply evaluate the quality of project and customer management.

Eligibility for partner designations is based on your organization’s partner feature score. A composite score that quantifies the performance of three categories: Performance, Expertise, Customer Success. Only the best companies, therefore, can excel in this strict selection which includes 6 different specializations: Solutions partner for Business Applications, for Data and AI (Azure), for Digital and App Innovation (Azure), for Infrastructure (Azure), for Security and for Modern Work.

4wardPRO, the most awarded Italian partner by Microsoft

4wardPRO, excellence of Competence Center Corporate Resilience in Impresoft Group, is the Italian partner most awarded by Microsoft Italy and boasts a record of awards won in Italy, European and global spanning 14 consecutive years, including: 5x Application Lifecycle Management Partner of the Year, 2x Consecutive Country Partner of the Year, 2x Consecutive CloudOS Partner, 2x Consecutive Best Worldwide Partner (Automotive and OSS on Azure), 2 consecutive years Cloud Security Partner of the year, 2 consecutive years Modern Work Partner of the year, Public Sector Partner of the year, Best Italian partner for Teams Active Usage and many others. A very long list, which the 4wardPRO team undertakes to renew every year with passion and competence creating sustainable value for its customers.

Cloud: fad or strategic choice?

A synergy of excellence in sustainable digital transformation

“This result is not accidental, but is the result of a constant search for excellence and passion that our team and that of Microsoft put into supporting the ecosystem of our client companies in their digital and sustainable transformation journey, to create a best way to live and work – comments Christian Parmigiani, CEO of 4wardPRO – A particularly strategic recognition also obtained thanks to the synergy with OpenSymbola company like us, a subsidiary of the Impresoft Group, which sees us as protagonists of the digital transformation also in the CRM and Power Platform fields to carry out important projects for our customers”.